Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2023 / 10:25 AM

IMF sees rough economic road ahead

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said economic growth will be sluggish and inflationary pressures should linger through to 2025. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said economic growth will be sluggish and inflationary pressures should linger through to 2025. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Though inflationary pressures are easing in the world's leading economies, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that levels will remain above-target until at least 2025.

Inflation in the U.S. economy, the world's largest, is running at 6% over the 12-month period ending in February, well below levels near 10% last year, but still above the 2% target rate for the Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

The IMF said in its annual report on the health of the global economy expects global inflation to decline from 8.7% last year to 7% for 2023, due in part to the dwindling war premium that supported the price of crude oil and natural gas last year.

So-called core inflation, which strips out more volatile items such as energy and food prices, should decline at a slower rate, however.

RELATED Inflation, interest rates see British house prices suffer largest fall since 2012

"Inflation's return to target is unlikely before 2025 in most cases," the IMF stated.

An update on inflation to March in the U.S. economy is due Wednesday.

The IMF, meanwhile, expressed concern about the health of the global financial sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California and the forced marriage of Swiss investment bank UBS and struggling Credit Suisse.

Advertisement

The global bank suggested that successive rate hikes devalued some of the long-term assets such as bonds for financial institutions, leading to big losses on their balance sheets.

"Side effects from the fast rise in policy rates are becoming apparent, as banking sector vulnerabilities have come into focus and fears of contagion have risen across the broader financial sector, including non-bank financial institutions," the IMF's report read.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned last week that the outlook for global economic growth will be weak, with just 3% growth in the next five years.

RELATED IMF: Inflation and Ukraine war take toll on global growth

"We project global growth to remain around 3% over the next five years -- our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average of 3.8% from the past two decades," she said.

The IMF warned in January that a third of the world will be in recession in 2023.

Read More

Eurozone inflation eases for third straight month, falls to 8.5%

Latest Headlines

U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace
World News // 17 minutes ago
U.N. tells Afghan employees to stay home after Taliban bans women in workplace
April 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations told its employees in Afghanistan to stay home Tuesday after the Taliban regime ordered all women in the country to stop working for non-governmental aid organizations.
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
World News // 47 minutes ago
Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula
April 11 (UPI) -- A volcano in Russia's Far East Kamchatka region erupted just after midnight local time on Tuesday, covering a nearby village with ash as plums soared for an estimated seven miles high.
South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting
April 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that it would keep its base interest rate unchanged due to heightened risks in the global financial system that outweighed above-target inflation.
Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
World News // 2 hours ago
Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
April 11 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Tuesday they were coordinating the rescue of about 1,200 migrants on two boats in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the largest such efforts ever.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
World News // 3 hours ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant on Monday in the middle of increasing tensions with Palestinians and Lebanon.
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
April 11 (UPI) -- The United States and the Philippines commenced their largest-ever joint military exercise on Tuesday in a show of strengthening defense ties against an assertive Chinese presence in the region.
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
World News // 4 hours ago
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
April 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of British doctors walked out of hospitals across the country Tuesday at the start of a four-day strike over pay and conditions, forcing the cancellation of at least 350,000 operations and appointments.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of the secretive regime's offensive military capabilities and reviewed frontline plans against neighboring South Korea, state media reported Tuesday.
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
April 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria came under attack Monday, resulting in zero casualties, U.S. Central Command said.
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
World News // 1 day ago
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
April 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Rishi Sunak called on politicians in Northern Ireland on Monday to honor the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by re-starting the country's stalled power-sharing government as soon as possible.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement