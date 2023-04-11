First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'

Anne Keast-Butler will lead the nation's GCHQ intelligence agency. The appointment marks the first time the agency will be led by a woman. Photo courtesy of GCHQ

April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago. The appointment was made by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said, "Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track recored at the heart of the U.K.'s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber criminals, and malign foreign powers." Advertisement

The current GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming announced his upcoming resignation in January.

"I have worked with Anne for decades and think she is a brilliant choice with deep experience of intelligence and security in today's technology-driven world," Fleming said.

"I am delighted to be appointed as the 17th director GCHQ. GCHQ's mission to keep the UK safe is as inspiring today as it was when it was founded more than 100 years ago," Keast-Butler said.

Keast-Butler helped create Britain's National Cyber Security program and, as deputy director general of MI5, she helped organize the government's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.