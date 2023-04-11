First woman to lead U.K. intelligence agency praised for her 'deep experience'

April 11 (UPI) -- British MI5 Deputy Director Anne Keast-Butler has been chosen to take over the GCHQ intelligence service next month, the first time the organization will be led by a woman since it was formed more than 100 years ago.
The appointment was made by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said, "Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track recored at the heart of the U.K.'s national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber criminals, and malign foreign powers."