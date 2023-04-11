South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting

South Korea's central on Tuesday kept its interest rate at 3.5% for a second straight meeting. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that it would keep its base interest rate unchanged at 3.5% for the second time in a row due to heightened risks in the global financial system that outweighed above-target inflation. Inflation fell by 0.6% to 4.2% in March but with core inflation unchanged and 2023 GDP growth projected to be below the 1.6% forecast amid a high degree of uncertainty, the Bank of Korea said the decision of its Monetary Policy Board to maintain its restrictive stance was unanimous. Advertisement

"It is too early to be relieved that prices will stabilize," the bank said in a news release.

"It is forecast that inflation will continue to be above the target level for a considerable time although it is projected to continue to slow, and uncertainties surrounding the policy decision are also judged to be high with increasing risks to the financial sector in major countries."

RELATED Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress

Korea's inflation target, in line with most advanced economies, is 2%.

The bank said that while the performance of the global economy had not been as poor as expected, economic downside risks had increased due to heightened instability in the global financial sector since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

Advertisement

The global economic slowdown together with rate rises over the past year were expected to hold growth back but the bank said there would be a gradual recovery in the second half of the year driven by a less sluggish tech sector and the recovery of China's economy.

Noting that while five board members had favored ruling out the possibility of a 25-basis point rate hike in coming months, the bank warned the move should not be seen as signaling an end to the tightening cycle, or the start of an easing of its monetary policy.

"I think it's better not to talk about rate cuts until [the BOK] is confident that inflation is converging to its medium- to long-term target," BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong told a post-meeting press conference.

South Korea's Kospi stock index climbed 1.42% higher on the news to 2,547.86 and the Kosdaq index gained 1.26% to end Tuesday's trading session at 898.94.