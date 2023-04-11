Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2023 / 8:36 AM

South Korean central bank holds interest rate at 3.5% for second straight meeting

By Paul Godfrey
South Korea's central on Tuesday kept its interest rate at 3.5% for a second straight meeting. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE
South Korea's central on Tuesday kept its interest rate at 3.5% for a second straight meeting. File Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that it would keep its base interest rate unchanged at 3.5% for the second time in a row due to heightened risks in the global financial system that outweighed above-target inflation.

Inflation fell by 0.6% to 4.2% in March but with core inflation unchanged and 2023 GDP growth projected to be below the 1.6% forecast amid a high degree of uncertainty, the Bank of Korea said the decision of its Monetary Policy Board to maintain its restrictive stance was unanimous.

Advertisement

"It is too early to be relieved that prices will stabilize," the bank said in a news release.

"It is forecast that inflation will continue to be above the target level for a considerable time although it is projected to continue to slow, and uncertainties surrounding the policy decision are also judged to be high with increasing risks to the financial sector in major countries."

RELATED Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress

Korea's inflation target, in line with most advanced economies, is 2%.

The bank said that while the performance of the global economy had not been as poor as expected, economic downside risks had increased due to heightened instability in the global financial sector since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March.

Advertisement

The global economic slowdown together with rate rises over the past year were expected to hold growth back but the bank said there would be a gradual recovery in the second half of the year driven by a less sluggish tech sector and the recovery of China's economy.

RELATED Korean tech firm's quantum technology promises to fight hacking

Noting that while five board members had favored ruling out the possibility of a 25-basis point rate hike in coming months, the bank warned the move should not be seen as signaling an end to the tightening cycle, or the start of an easing of its monetary policy.

"I think it's better not to talk about rate cuts until [the BOK] is confident that inflation is converging to its medium- to long-term target," BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong told a post-meeting press conference.

South Korea's Kospi stock index climbed 1.42% higher on the news to 2,547.86 and the Kosdaq index gained 1.26% to end Tuesday's trading session at 898.94.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion

Latest Headlines

Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
World News // 1 hour ago
Italy working to rescue 1,200 migrants at sea
April 11 (UPI) -- Italian authorities said Tuesday they were coordinating the rescue of about 1,200 migrants on two boats in the Mediterranean Sea, one of the largest such efforts ever.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
World News // 2 hours ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant
April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant on Monday in the middle of increasing tensions with Palestinians and Lebanon.
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
April 11 (UPI) -- The United States and the Philippines commenced their largest-ever joint military exercise on Tuesday in a show of strengthening defense ties against an assertive Chinese presence in the region.
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
World News // 3 hours ago
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
April 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of British doctors walked out of hospitals across the country Tuesday at the start of a four-day strike over pay and conditions, forcing the cancellation of at least 350,000 operations and appointments.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of the secretive regime's offensive military capabilities and reviewed frontline plans against neighboring South Korea, state media reported Tuesday.
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
April 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria came under attack Monday, resulting in zero casualties, U.S. Central Command said.
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
World News // 1 day ago
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
April 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Rishi Sunak called on politicians in Northern Ireland on Monday to honor the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by re-starting the country's stalled power-sharing government as soon as possible.
Samsung to reduce memory chip production amid weak demand
World News // 19 hours ago
Samsung to reduce memory chip production amid weak demand
SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced a plan to reduce its memory chip output after reporting its lowest quarterly profit in 14 years.
Italian Coast Guard says effort underway to rescue 400 on drifting migrant boat
World News // 19 hours ago
Italian Coast Guard says effort underway to rescue 400 on drifting migrant boat
April 10 (UPI) -- The Italian Coast Guard is leading an international effort on Monday to rescue a boat with at least 400 migrants on it adrift over the weekend in the Mediterranean Sea in danger of capsizing.
Fourth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed Marseille building, 4 still missing
World News // 22 hours ago
Fourth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed Marseille building, 4 still missing
April 10 (UPI) -- A fourth body was pulled from the smoldering remnants of a French apartment building in Marseille, dimming hopes of finding alive any of the remaining four missing residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement