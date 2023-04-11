Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 11, 2023 / 7:39 AM

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday officially reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant after firing him last month. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday officially reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant after firing him last month. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant in the middle of increasing hostilities between his country, Palestinians and Lebanon but blamed the violence on the previous administration.

During a press conference Monday night, Netanyahu announced that Gallant, who was removed last month after calling for the prime minister to pause his controversial plans to reform the judiciary, would stay on as defense minister.

Advertisement

"We had differences, serious differences," Netanyahu said. "But I have decided to put the arguments behind us."

Gallant confirmed his reinstatement in a Twitter post.

RELATED Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict

"We will continue together with full strength, for the sake of Israel's security," Gallant said.

Protests erupted throughout Israel as Netanyahu dismissed Gallant from his post on March 26 after he called for a pause on Netanyahu's efforts to transfer the power to make judicial appointments to his far-right coalition government.

A day later Netanyahu gave in to the demands of the protesters and delayed the judicial reform plans, adding, however, that the Knesset will vote on the legislation in May after reconvening following the Passover recess.

Advertisement

In his speech Monday, Netanyahu said he had worked with Gallant as Israel has taken increased rocket fire from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

"In the last days, we worked together and stood together around the clock on all the fronts against the security challenges," Netanyahu said.

Violence has rocked Israel since police forces stormed a historic Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, assaulting Palestinian worshippers who they said attempted to barricade themselves inside.

RELATED Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning

The raids were followed by exchanges of rocket fire, which escalated to the largest missile exchange between Lebanon and Israel since a brief war in 2006.

Netanyahu blamed critics of his right-wing government and plans to take more control over the judiciary as opening the doors to attacks on Israel.

"When you declare that the State of Israel collapsing, how do you think our enemies interpret this?" Netanyahu said. "Our enemies see this, they hear this. They believe they can take us on, with combined terror from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. But now it's our watch, it's our responsibility. It's my responsibility."

Netanyahu's predecessors Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid swiftly denounced the prime minister's charges, with Bennet calling his speech shameful.

Read More

Israeli protesters march in call to legitimize West Bank settlement

Latest Headlines

U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
April 11 (UPI) -- The United States and the Philippines commenced their largest-ever joint military exercise on Tuesday in a show of strengthening defense ties against an assertive Chinese presence in the region.
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
World News // 1 hour ago
British doctors walk out of hospitals at start of crippling four-day strike
April 11 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of British doctors walked out of hospitals across the country Tuesday at the start of a four-day strike over pay and conditions, forcing the cancellation of at least 350,000 operations and appointments.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
SEOUL, April 11 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the expansion of the secretive regime's offensive military capabilities and reviewed frontline plans against neighboring South Korea, state media reported Tuesday.
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
April 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria came under attack Monday, resulting in zero casualties, U.S. Central Command said.
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
World News // 23 hours ago
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
April 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Rishi Sunak called on politicians in Northern Ireland on Monday to honor the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by re-starting the country's stalled power-sharing government as soon as possible.
Samsung to reduce memory chip production amid weak demand
World News // 17 hours ago
Samsung to reduce memory chip production amid weak demand
SEOUL, April 10 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced a plan to reduce its memory chip output after reporting its lowest quarterly profit in 14 years.
Italian Coast Guard says effort underway to rescue 400 on drifting migrant boat
World News // 17 hours ago
Italian Coast Guard says effort underway to rescue 400 on drifting migrant boat
April 10 (UPI) -- The Italian Coast Guard is leading an international effort on Monday to rescue a boat with at least 400 migrants on it adrift over the weekend in the Mediterranean Sea in danger of capsizing.
Fourth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed Marseille building, 4 still missing
World News // 20 hours ago
Fourth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed Marseille building, 4 still missing
April 10 (UPI) -- A fourth body was pulled from the smoldering remnants of a French apartment building in Marseille, dimming hopes of finding alive any of the remaining four missing residents.
Ukraine to form coalition to bring deported children home from Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
Ukraine to form coalition to bring deported children home from Russia
April 10 (UPI) -- Ukraine's government is planning to form a coalition of world leaders to coordinate and document the recovery of thousands of children deported to Russia and its territories throughout the continuing war.
Israeli protesters march in call to legitimize West Bank settlement
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli protesters march in call to legitimize West Bank settlement
April 10 (UPI) -- Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined right-wing activists and other settlement supporters in a march to the illegal West Bank outpost of Evyatar Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Fifth victim dies after mass shooting at Kentucky bank
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
Nashville council reinstates ousted Tennessee state lawmaker Justin Jones
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement