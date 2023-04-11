Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reinstates Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant

1/2

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday officially reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant after firing him last month. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinstated Defense Minister Yoaz Gallant in the middle of increasing hostilities between his country, Palestinians and Lebanon but blamed the violence on the previous administration. During a press conference Monday night, Netanyahu announced that Gallant, who was removed last month after calling for the prime minister to pause his controversial plans to reform the judiciary, would stay on as defense minister. Advertisement

"We had differences, serious differences," Netanyahu said. "But I have decided to put the arguments behind us."

Gallant confirmed his reinstatement in a Twitter post.

"We will continue together with full strength, for the sake of Israel's security," Gallant said.

Protests erupted throughout Israel as Netanyahu dismissed Gallant from his post on March 26 after he called for a pause on Netanyahu's efforts to transfer the power to make judicial appointments to his far-right coalition government.

A day later Netanyahu gave in to the demands of the protesters and delayed the judicial reform plans, adding, however, that the Knesset will vote on the legislation in May after reconvening following the Passover recess.

Advertisement

In his speech Monday, Netanyahu said he had worked with Gallant as Israel has taken increased rocket fire from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

"In the last days, we worked together and stood together around the clock on all the fronts against the security challenges," Netanyahu said.

Violence has rocked Israel since police forces stormed a historic Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, assaulting Palestinian worshippers who they said attempted to barricade themselves inside.

The raids were followed by exchanges of rocket fire, which escalated to the largest missile exchange between Lebanon and Israel since a brief war in 2006.

Netanyahu blamed critics of his right-wing government and plans to take more control over the judiciary as opening the doors to attacks on Israel.

"When you declare that the State of Israel collapsing, how do you think our enemies interpret this?" Netanyahu said. "Our enemies see this, they hear this. They believe they can take us on, with combined terror from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. But now it's our watch, it's our responsibility. It's my responsibility."

Netanyahu's predecessors Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid swiftly denounced the prime minister's charges, with Bennet calling his speech shameful.