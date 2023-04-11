At least 53 dead as Myanmar junta accused of air attack on civilian event

Demonstrators hold up signs protesting Myanmar's military coup in March 2021. On Tuesday, officials with the opposition government said the military junta killed at least 53 people in airstrikes on a newly opened government office. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

April 11 (UPI) -- Opposition officials in Myanmar on Tuesday said the military junta conducted airstrikes on a civilian gathering in what is being considered one of the deadliest attacks on civilians since the military took over the country. Acting President Duwa Lashi La of the National Unity Government -- the shadow opposition government to Myanmar's ruling military junta -- said on Facebook early Tuesday that 53 people had been confirmed dead and 20 more had been injured, although he expected the death toll to rise. Advertisement

Local news outlets reported that the death toll could be as high as 100.

"The Myanmar Air Force dropped multiple bombs on a civilian gathering of several hundred people, while attack helicopters strafed the crowd," he said. "Today we mourn the loss of these citizens of Myanmar and stand in solidarity with their families. They were men, women and children who posed no threat to the Myanmar military."

The airstrikes took place at about 8 a.m. local time, in the village of Pa Zi Gyi in Sagaing, at a ceremony for the opening of an office set up by the opposition government.

The Myanmar military seized power in a coup on Feb. 1, 2021, overthrowing the civilian-led government and jailed leader, Nobel Peace Prize winner Dawn Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the military has used violence to squash widespread protests around the country while arresting many of its opposition leaders.

"The military continues its mindless war on our country's own people," Lashi La said. "Their sole aim is to consolidate power through death and destruction. They will not succeed. We will continue our fight for a new Myanmar.

"Our goal is a Myanmar in which such atrocities cannot occur and where power derives from the will of the people, not force of arms. We call for condemnation of this senseless massacre. We ask our neighbors and ASEAN for immediate assistance with humanitarian aid to this region and the other regions of Myanmar, where 1.8 million people are already displaced."

Some images reportedly from the scene after the military attack show civilians on the ground dead along with a heavily damaged building.

The ruling junta has benefited from Russian and Chinese aircraft. The group has not commented on the attack and has previously denied such attacks on civilians.

