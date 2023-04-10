Trending
April 10, 2023 / 11:39 PM

U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire

By Darryl Coote

April 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. military base in northeastern Syria came under attack Monday, resulting in zero casualties, U.S. Central Command said.

The attack, which consisted of two rockets fired at about 9 a.m., local time, targeted coalition forces at Mission Support Site Conoco, according to a statement by U.S. Central Command, whose area of responsibility includes the Middle East, adding that no damage was sustained by the base of coalition property.

An inspection of the launch site by Syrian Democratic Forces found a third unfired rocket, it said.

"Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region," Col. Joe Buccino, CENTCOM spokesman, said.

It was unclear who was behind the attack, but it comes less than a month after a drone attack on a coalition base near Hasakah, also in northeastern Syria, injured five U.S. service members and a U.S. contractor.

The Pentagon launched retaliatory airstrikes on sites used by groups affiliated with the Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which Defense officials held responsible for the March attack.

