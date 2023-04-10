Advertisement
April 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures

By Matt Bernardini
A man walks with a cross as residents from the Falls and Shankill Roads in Belfast, Northern Ireland create a human peace wall to form a line of solidarity between the two communities to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement on Friday. Photo by Mark Marlow/EPA-EFE
April 10 (UPI) -- The Good Friday peace agreement, which ended "the Troubles" in Northern Ireland in 1998 after decades of violence, marks its anniversary Monday, withstanding 25 years of challenges.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, who helped broker the deal, said it remains an example for solving conflict.

"The fact that the Irish got a system that the culture of both sides could accept and that was good enough so that if neither side could prevail on ... accounting for the past, I think is something to celebrate," Clinton told Ireland's RTE TV in an interview that aired Wednesday.

Clinton was on the phone late into the night with the negotiators in Northern Ireland as they hammed out the deal, including Sen. George Mitchell, sent as a special envoy from the United States.

"I said a prayer of gratitude. I was so happy. There were people on all sides of that who wanted their children to grow up with normal lives. It was an enormous act of trust, but they trusted in a framework that should be able to work nearly anywhere if more people would accept it on the front end."

U.S. President Joe Biden, who is of Irish Catholic heritage, will travel to Northern Island on Tuesday to mark the anniversary, which comes amid renewed displeasure with the agreement and new developments from Brexit, which have complicated relations in the region.

Clinton called it nothing short of a miracle that the agreement held amid Brexit.

"Brexit was aimed right at the heart of the agreement, even if not intentionally. But the peace held," he said." The Irish peace held."

Biden is scheduled to give a speech on Wednesday at Ulster University in Belfast. And Bill and Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, are scheduled to attend a conference at Queen's University in Belfast later this month to mark the Good Friday anniversary. Hillary Clinton serves as chancellor of the university.

Roots of 'the Troubles'

Northern Ireland was created in 1921 and remained part of the United Kingdom while Ireland became an independent state. This led to turmoil and, starting in the 1960s, periodic violence broke out between those who wanted to remain with the United Kingdom and others who wanted to join Ireland.

From the late 1960s until the late 1990s, more than 3,500 deaths were attributed to the hostilities, otherwise known as "the Troubles."

Among the many episodes, police defused a 1,200-pound bomb in the town of Newtonhamilton. In September 1991, the Irish Republican Army launched a mortar attack on a security patrol northwest of Belfast, killing a police officer and wounding a soldier.

In July 1997, a ceasefire was announced as peace talks were conducted. The peace talks held for six months, but in January 1998 the loyalist Ulster Freedom Fighters violated the ceasefire by killing three Catholics, which threatened to derail discussions.

Finally on April 10, 1998 an agreement was reached. The new deal established a new government that recognized unionists and nationalists. It also officially established that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and can only be changed through a popular referendum.

The agreement also took aim at the violence that had plagued the region, by forcing armed groups to get rid of their weapons.

During the final hours of the peace talks, presidential aides described Clinton as being involved in about a dozen phone calls to various leaders involved in the negotiations.

Among them were Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern, Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, Unionist leader David Trimble and moderate Irish nationalist and member of Parliament John Hume.

"In terms of the give and take, you know, I made a lot of phone calls last night and up until this morning -- actually until right before the last session," Clinton said at the time. "But I think the specifics are not all that important. I did what I was asked to do."

After the agreement, Adams said "We have hit over and over again until we struck a bargain."

Aftermath

The agreement has stood for 25 years, though not without challenges. Just several months later, on Aug. 15, 1998, the Real Irish Republican Army exploded a bomb in the town of Omagh, killing 29 people. UPI reported at the time it was the single biggest massacre of the Troubles.

While the ceasefire has held since 1998, the agreement has run into trouble recently, particularly with the turmoil in the United Kingdom caused by Brexit.

Peter John McLoughlin, a professor at Queen's University Belfast has said the Biden White House "helped steer Boris Johnson toward a Brexit deal which prioritized peace in the region."

The Democratic Unionist Party, the second-largest party in Northern Ireland, has refused to participate in a power-sharing government with Sinn Fein, the largest party, over a trade agreement that they argue treats Northern Ireland differently than other parts of Britain.

Biden had expressed discontent with the dispute, which had placed his potential involvement with the Good Friday Agreement ceremonies in doubt.

However, in February, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attempted to address the dispute by signing the Windsor Framework.

That deal creates a customs check-free "green" lane for goods destined for Northern Ireland and a "red" lane for goods passing through the province en route to the Irish Republic and establishes an arbitration panel made up of Northern Ireland and EU judges.

Still, the agreement faces an uncertain future. A recent poll showed that a majority of unionists in Northern Ireland would vote against the agreement if a referendum were held today.

At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in French Alps, officials said.
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
World News // 9 hours ago
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
April 9 (UPI) -- Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed Sunday due to an explosion in the French city of Marseille, authorities said, as rescue efforts continued for several people still unaccounted for.
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
World News // 11 hours ago
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
April 9 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group "acted honestly" by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts "heroes."
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
World News // 12 hours ago
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
World News // 17 hours ago
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
April 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered a message Easter Sunday encouraging peace between warring nations and comforting refugees, deportees and political prisoners across the world.
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
World News // 13 hours ago
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of prominent Russian nationalists has announced the formation of a so-called "Club of Angry Patriots" to support a faction of pro-war officials within the Kremlin.
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
World News // 13 hours ago
At least 4 dead in French Alps avalanche
April 9 (UPI) -- An avalanche in the French Alps has left at least four people dead Sunday, according to officials.
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
World News // 1 day ago
Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning
April 8 (UPI) -- Israel claimed without providing evidence Saturday that Muslims barricaded inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem are a "dangerous mob."
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
World News // 1 day ago
Art market attracts organized crime and terrorists, report finds
April 8 (UPI) -- Criminal organizations and terrorist groups are attracted to the art market as a way to fund their activities and launder money, according to a recent report from an intergovernmental agency linked to the Group of Seven.
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
World News // 1 day ago
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
April 8 (UPI) -- The doctor treating Silvio Berlusconi for complications related to chronic leukemia that left him hospitalized this week said Saturday the former Italian prime minister is responding well to treatment.
