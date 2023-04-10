Trending
Israeli protesters march in call to legitimize West Bank settlement

By Clyde Hughes
Israeli far-right protesters marched in a rally Monday seeking to pressure the government to legitimize the illegal West Bank outpost of Evyatar. Photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE
April 10 (UPI) -- Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined right-wing activists and other settlement supporters in a march to the illegal West Bank outpost of Evyatar Monday afternoon.

Supporters, who were supported by heavy security said they hope the march would put pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to open the outpost. The march comes at a time of heightened violence and tensions between the government and the minority Palestinian population, threatening to enflame feelings further.

"We will not surrender to terrorism, not in Evyatar, not in Tel Aviv," Ben-Gvir said in a video message he made at the march, according to the Times of Israel. Knesset members Boaz Bismuth and Simcha Rothman also took part in the march.

Organizers said about 10,000 people were expected to join in the protests including senior cabinet officials like Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

RELATED Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict

"This place will be bustling with life -- Jews, upright, proud, lovers of the land and of the Torah, and just like Evyatar will be formalized, so to will [other] existing settlement [outposts] and new settlements, since this is our land," Smotrich said in a speech at the march.

Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank have long been a flashpoint to peace in the region. Last month, Jordan and various Palestinian groups protested a published report indicating that the Israeli government was planning to build hundreds of new housing units for settlers in the West Bank.

Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk told the Jerusalem Post the march to the vacated post at this time appeared to be Israel's desire to enflame the current Israel-Palestinian conflict, calling it an "ongoing wave of escalation."

RELATED Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message

The Israeli left-wing organization Yesh Din agreed, calling the march "provocative" and a "demonstration of Jewish supremacy, carried out to poke a finger in the eye of the Palestinians."

Some defense officials complained that the march Thursday diverted Israel Defense Forces from hot spot locations that had seen violence in recent days to protect demonstrators and public officials at the march.

RELATED Israel claims Muslims barricaded in Al-Aqsa Mosque are 'dangerous mob' after Jordan warning

Latest Headlines

China sentences two rights activists to total of 24 years in prison
World News // 54 minutes ago
China sentences two rights activists to total of 24 years in prison
April 10 (UPI) -- Two of China's best-known human rights activists were handed long jail sentences Monday in back-to-back sittings of the same court after being found guilty of the catch-all offense of subverting state power.
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
World News // 2 hours ago
Sunak urges Northern Ireland to restart power-sharing administration
April 10 (UPI) -- British Prime Rishi Sunak called on politicians in Northern Ireland on Monday to honor the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement by re-starting the country's stalled power-sharing government as soon as possible.
Tensions rise in Asia as China conducts drills around Taiwan
World News // 6 hours ago
Tensions rise in Asia as China conducts drills around Taiwan
April 10 (UPI) -- China's military on Monday conducted simulated strikes on key Taiwanese targets and a U.S. Navy warship cruised near South China Sea islands claimed by the Asian nation.
Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures
World News // 7 hours ago
Ireland marks 25 years of peace as Good Friday deal endures
April 10 (UPI) -- The Good Friday peace agreement, which ended "the Troubles" in Northern Ireland in 1998 after decades of violence, marks its anniversary Monday, withstanding 25 years of challenges.
At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 4 killed in French Alps avalanche
April 10 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several others were injured in an avalanche that occurred in French Alps, officials said.
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
World News // 16 hours ago
Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France
April 9 (UPI) -- Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed Sunday due to an explosion in the French city of Marseille, authorities said, as rescue efforts continued for several people still unaccounted for.
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
World News // 19 hours ago
Wagner Group boss says 'we acted honestly' as he calls prisoners fighting Ukraine war 'heroes'
April 9 (UPI) -- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group, said Sunday that the mercenary group "acted honestly" by hiring prisoners to fight in Ukraine as he branded the convicts "heroes."
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
World News // 19 hours ago
Blinken reiterates 'two-state solution' to Israel, Palestine conflict
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine during a call with UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis calls for Ukraine-Russia peace, end to Middle East conflict in Easter message
April 9 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered a message Easter Sunday encouraging peace between warring nations and comforting refugees, deportees and political prisoners across the world.
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of prominent Russian nationalists has announced the formation of a so-called "Club of Angry Patriots" to support a faction of pro-war officials within the Kremlin.
Trending Stories

