5 killed in shooting at bank in downtown Louisville, Ky.
April 10, 2023 / 9:53 AM

China sentences two rights activists to total of 24 years in prison

By Paul Godfrey
Activists Xu Zhiyong (L) and Ding Jiaxi (R) were sentenced Monday to 14 years and 10 years respectively by a Chinese court for "subverting state power." Photo courtesy of China Change
April 10 (UPI) -- Two of China's best-known human rights activists were handed long jail sentences Monday in back-to-back sittings of the same court after being found guilty of the catch-all offense of subverting state power.

Linshu County People's Court in Shandong province sentenced academic and lawyer Xu Zhiyong, 50, to 14 years in prison and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi, 54, was sentenced to 10 years.

Xu and Ding, who have been in detention for more than three years, much of it incommunicado, were also stripped of their political rights for four and three years respectively.

The pair are accused of establishing and scaling up New Citizens' Movement -- an activist network -- allegedly in order to organize and plan the subversion of state power. The group is alleged to have published seditious essays, made an "illegal documentary" and offered training in "non-violent color revolution", according to the indictments.

Human Rights Watch condemned what it called the "cruelly farcical convictions and sentences" which it said showed President Xi Jinping's "unstinting hostility toward peaceful activism," and urged authorities to release Xu and Ding immediately and unconditionally.

The group also called on governments around the world to back their call for the pair to be released.

In a statement released by the Washington D.C.,-based group China Change, Xu said a democratic China must be realized "in our time" and that the next generation must not be saddled with the task.

"We shall have a fair and just judiciary: judges shall be independent, serving the law and not any other interests, delivering judgment according to the dictates of law and conscience.

"We shall have legislative democracy: people elect their representatives to make laws through democratic procedure that represents the interest of the majority. No rulers can impose malignant laws on the people, nor will there be extralegal laws in the name of discipline and order.

Ding said the "megalomania of dictatorship and the eternal one-party state" was fast coming to an end and social change was growing closer by the day and pledged to fight on.

"We firmly believe that the most stable model for China's transformation is one that is peaceful, rational, and non-violent. However many have doubted me, no matter the many difficulties and setbacks I've encountered, including physical torture that I've suffered, I will not part from my steadfast convictions."

Both men have already served jail terms stemming from their alleged links to NCM. Xu was freed in 2017 after four years in prison for organizing gatherings that "disrupted public order,'' and advocating against corruption. Ding was released in 2016 after serving two years for calling on officials to disclose their assets.

Xu's partner, Li Qiaochu, and women's rights and labor activist is awaiting trial on the same state "subversion" charges after being detained in February 2021.

