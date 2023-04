A Marseille Fire and Rescue dog handler scours the wreckage Monday of a four-storey building collapse for four missing residents after a fourth body was recovered earlier. Photo courtesy of Marins Pompiers

April 10 (UPI) -- A fourth body was pulled from the smoldering remnants of a French apartment building in Marseille, dimming hopes of finding alive any of the remaining four missing residents. The efforts of dozens of rescue workers assisted by sniffer dogs to search through what was left of the four-story building were being hampered by lingering fire more than a day after a suspected gas explosion at 12:40 a.m. Sunday as residents slept. Advertisement

Three specialist rescue-clearance teams were on site battling to contain fire fumes to allow the canine teams to be deployed, Marseille Fire and Rescue Service said in a Twitter post.

Speaking to reporters in Marseille after arriving from Paris, housing minister Olivier Klein said the recovery of four bodies Sunday was "gruesome, difficult and dramatic" but pledged government support for victims and their families as well as those forced to leave their homes.

Klein, who said 40 nearby buildings had now been evacuated, described rescue efforts as being carried out with "care and determination."

Mayor Benoit Payan said rescue specialists remained hopeful people would be found alive. "There is still hope, and as long as there is hope, we will not stop."

But he warned there was still a risk that nearby buildings could collapse. Partial collapses of nearby buildings in the hours after the blast resulted in five people suffering minor injuries and a significant number being evacuated.

The fire department warned that recovering the bodies of those missing would take time "given the difficulties" of the conditions they were facing at the scene.

City hall initially said on Sunday that 199 people were evacuated from 33 nearby buildings and 100 firefighters were at the scene.

Structural faults were blamed for the death of six people who were killed when two adjacent buildings collapsed within hours of each other in 2018. Structural integrity issues are common in older buildings in working-class districts of the city, according to the New York Times.