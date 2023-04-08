Advertisement
World News
April 8, 2023 / 3:46 PM

Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband

By Simon Druker
Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon (R) told reporters Saturday she will continue to cooperate in the police investigation of her husband Peter Murrell (L). File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE
Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon (R) told reporters Saturday she will continue to cooperate in the police investigation of her husband Peter Murrell (L). File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday she will continue to cooperate with the police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party's finances.

Sturgeon, in her first public comments since her husband Peter Murrell was arrested. told reporters outside her home near Glasgow she will "get on with life and my job."

Advertisement

Police arrested Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive, on Wednesday during a probe into the party's fundraising and finances. He was released later in the day without being charged, pending further investigation.

Sturgeon, 52, also told reporters in the brief exchange that the days since her husband's arrest were "obviously difficult."

RELATED Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances

Murrell was in charge of the party's operations for almost 24 years before leaving the position. Sturgeon, who campaigned on an independent Scotland, retired in late March after leading the party for eight years.

"There's obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation, as much as there are things I might want to say, I'm not able to do so," she said Saturday.

"Other than that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation. The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process."

Advertisement

Scottish police began investigating the party's finances after questions arose from the handling of nearly $750,000 in donations. The money was earmarked for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Sturgeon's successor, Humza Yousaf, also said the party is cooperating in the probe.

"The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation and it will continue to do so," he told reporters Wednesday.

RELATED Yousaf wins support to become next first minister of Scotland

Read More

Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader

Latest Headlines

Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
World News // 17 minutes ago
Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says
April 8 (UPI) -- The doctor treating Silvio Berlusconi for complications related to chronic leukemia that left him hospitalized this week said Saturday the former Italian prime minister is responding well to treatment.
Iranian police to enforce strict hijab laws with surveillance cameras
World News // 39 minutes ago
Iranian police to enforce strict hijab laws with surveillance cameras
April 8 (UPI) -- The Iranian state will begin installing surveillance systems to catch women who violate the country's strict hijab laws, semi-official local media reported Saturday.
North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon
April 8 (UPI) -- North Korea announced Saturday it has carried out another test of a nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon it claims is capable of creating a tsunami.
Hundreds attend funeral for slain Russian pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky
World News // 1 hour ago
Hundreds attend funeral for slain Russian pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky
April 8 (UPI) -- Hundreds came out Saturday in Moscow to pay their respects to Russian propagandist military blogger Maxim Fomin, also known as Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed this week in a bombing.
China rebuffs WHO official's claims it has withheld COVID-19 data
World News // 2 hours ago
China rebuffs WHO official's claims it has withheld COVID-19 data
April 8 (UPI) -- A top Chinese government health official on Saturday accused the World Health Organization of politicizing the investigation into the origins of COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. court temporarily halts former Peruvian president's extradition
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. court temporarily halts former Peruvian president's extradition
April 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered a temporary stay in the extradition case against former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo, who is accused of corruption in his home country.
U.S. sends cruise missile-armed submarine to Red Sea amid rising Iran tensions
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sends cruise missile-armed submarine to Red Sea amid rising Iran tensions
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy revealed Saturday it has sent a nuclear-powered submarine to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate.
Taiwan says it won't respond as Chinese navy drills to 'encircle' island
World News // 5 hours ago
Taiwan says it won't respond as Chinese navy drills to 'encircle' island
April 8 (UPI) -- Taiwan's government said Saturday it will refrain from making any provocative moves during Chinese military exercises near the island launched on Saturday.
Amid mounting turmoil, Israel calls up Air Force reservists
World News // 20 hours ago
Amid mounting turmoil, Israel calls up Air Force reservists
April 7 (UPI) -- Israel's government ordered the call-up of Air Force reservists on Friday, a day after rocket attacks from Lebanon.
Cold weather forces Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross for first time
World News // 1 day ago
Cold weather forces Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross for first time
April 7 (UPI) -- Cold weather is forcing Pope Francis to miss the Way of the Cross Friday night in Rome, the Vatican Press Office confirmed in an afternoon statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info
Lawmaker blasts House oversight chair over denied access to Biden probe info
U.S. sends cruise missile-armed submarine to Red Sea amid rising Iran tensions
U.S. sends cruise missile-armed submarine to Red Sea amid rising Iran tensions
Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump
Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump
Army sergeant found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of Texas protester
Army sergeant found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of Texas protester
Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades
Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement