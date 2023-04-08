Former Scottish leader Sturgeon vows cooperation in investigation of husband

Former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon (R) told reporters Saturday she will continue to cooperate in the police investigation of her husband Peter Murrell (L). File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Saturday she will continue to cooperate with the police after her husband was arrested as part of an investigation into the Scottish National Party's finances. Sturgeon, in her first public comments since her husband Peter Murrell was arrested. told reporters outside her home near Glasgow she will "get on with life and my job." Advertisement

Police arrested Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive, on Wednesday during a probe into the party's fundraising and finances. He was released later in the day without being charged, pending further investigation.

Sturgeon, 52, also told reporters in the brief exchange that the days since her husband's arrest were "obviously difficult."

RELATED Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances

Murrell was in charge of the party's operations for almost 24 years before leaving the position. Sturgeon, who campaigned on an independent Scotland, retired in late March after leading the party for eight years.

"There's obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation, as much as there are things I might want to say, I'm not able to do so," she said Saturday.

"Other than that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation. The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process."

Advertisement

Scottish police began investigating the party's finances after questions arose from the handling of nearly $750,000 in donations. The money was earmarked for holding a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Sturgeon's successor, Humza Yousaf, also said the party is cooperating in the probe.

"The SNP has fully cooperated with the investigation and it will continue to do so," he told reporters Wednesday.

RELATED Yousaf wins support to become next first minister of Scotland

Read More Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader