North Korea again tests nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon

1/5

A combination photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency shows the testing of an underwater strategic weapon system described as an "underwater nuclear attack drone." Photo by EPA-EFE

April 8 (UPI) -- North Korea announced Saturday it has carried out another test of a nuclear-capable underwater drone weapon it claims is capable of creating a tsunami. Pyongyang's official news agency reported the underwater strategic weapon system was tested between Tuesday and Friday this week. Advertisement

The country claims its Haeil-2 weapon is designed to generate a tsunami aimed at destroying ships and ports.

"The test fully verified the reliability and lethal strike capability of the underwater strategic weapon system," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The North said its unmanned device detonated a test warhead underwater near a port in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province after traveling around 1,000 kilometers in an elliptical pattern -- further than claimed in previous tests.

"The system will serve as a dominant military potential of the armed forces of the DPRK indispensable for checking all sorts of evolving military actions of the enemy and removing their threats, and defending the country," the regime boasted.

It marked the latest announced test of North Korea's Haeil underwater nuclear attack drone carried out in recent weeks. It comes as the United States and South Korea continue to hold joint military exercise, which has led to increased tensions between the two sides.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Japan joined South Korean and American military forces in a trilateral training exercise, involving the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier group. The two-day exercise was primarily meant to counteract underwater military threats.

Last month, North Korea test fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, a day after South Korean and U.S. military forces started the Freedom Shield joint operation.

In mid-March, North Korea said 800,000 of its citizens have recently volunteered to fight against the United States. Young, working-class volunteers flocked "to turn out in a campaign to defend the country and annihilate the enemy," the KCNA reported at the time.