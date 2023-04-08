Italy's former PM Silvio Berlusconi responding to treatment, doctor says

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) shares a laugh with Italy's Silvio Berlusconi during the G8 Family Photograph at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ontario, in June 2010. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The doctor treating Silvio Berlusconi for complications related to chronic leukemia that left him hospitalized this week said Saturday the former Italian prime minister is responding well to treatment. Berlusconi, 86, was hospitalized at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Wednesday and placed in intensive care for treatment from a lung infection related to his cancer diagnosis. Advertisement

"I am serene because we are doing our best," Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi's doctor, told Italy's ANSA news agency.

"And I am serene because I have before me a patient who is a great friend, which I can deny and so there is also my personal involvement, but he is also a person who is used to always giving the best possible response. So, even with a serious pathology and in a very difficult situation, he is responding well to the treatment."

Antonio Tajani, Italy's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, confirmed the news to the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Serra.

"I spoke a little while ago with Professor Zangrillo, he told me that Berlusconi has rested well, he is reacting positively to the treatments, he is a lion, physically strong, we want to be optimistic," Tajani said. "When I heard him on the phone, he had a loud ringing voice."

Advertisement

Gianni Letta, a close aide to the former prime minister, told ANSA he visited and spoke with Berlusconi on Saturday.

RELATED At least 29 migrants die after boats sink off coast of Tunisia

"I found him better than I thought I would," Letta said. "We can wish him a Happy Easter because the road of the rebirth, if not the resurrection, has been taken."

Berlusconi, born to a middle-class family in Milan in 1936, is a billionaire media tycoon who made his fortune after buying a small cable television company in 1973.

"If I'm out here, it's because I'm confident," Zangrillo said, according to Il Giornale -- a newspaper owned by the Berlusconi family.

RELATED Tip from Mossad leads to Greece police thwarting attack on Athens synagogue

"Beyond the negative and positive journalistic utterances that I've had to read these days, things are going according to the expected standards."