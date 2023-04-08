U.S. court temporarily halts former Peruvian president's extradition

1/4

April 8 (UPI) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered a temporary stay in the extradition case against former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo, who is accused of corruption in his home country. Toledo was scheduled to be taken into custody Friday as part of the extradition process. He has been under house arrest at his home in Menlo Park, Calif., since 2019 at the request of the Peruvian government. Advertisement

The 77-year-old now has 14 days to seek appeal of the extradition sentence to the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco in an "en banc" hearing.

A three-judge panel from the same court earlier denied the former president's appeal, setting the wheels in motion for the extradition process to begin Friday.

The court, however, then changed its mind, agreeing to give Toledo the two weeks to attempt to have his arguments heard in front of the full panel of judges.

Toledo, who held the presidency from 2001 until 2006, is accused of taking millions in bribes from a major construction company in exchange for awarding a contract to build a highway.

Peruvian authorities contend he accepted $35 million from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Toledo has denied the accusations for years, while Odebrecht has paid more than $2 billion in fines to settle the case against it.

Former Odebrecht executive Jorge Barata testified in court that he delivered cash payments to Toledo.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Hixson first ruled in favor of the extradition in 2021, which came after two years of legal wrangling.

If convicted in his home country, Toledo faces a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

Dozens of other politicians and businessmen in multiple South American countries were indicted in 2017 as part of bribery scandals involving Odebrecht.