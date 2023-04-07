Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 7, 2023 / 2:42 PM

Russia formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage

By Patrick Hilsman
A Moscow court has formerly charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage in what U.S. lawmakers describe as "fabricated charges." File Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/LinkedIn
A Moscow court has formerly charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage in what U.S. lawmakers describe as "fabricated charges." File Photo courtesy of Evan Gershkovich/LinkedIn

April 7 (UPI) -- The Russian government has formally charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, according to the state news agency Tass.

Gershkovich was detained last Thursday in Yekaterinburg and was charged Friday by the Lefortovo court in Moscow, which ordered him to remain in detention until May 29.

Advertisement

The FSB, Russia's internal security agency, said Gershkovich "was acting on the U.S. orders to collect information about the actuates of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex that constitutes a state secret."

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell issued a joint statement condemning the arrest.

RELATED Lawyers meet with WSJ journalist detained in Russia

"We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released and reiterate our condemnation of the Russian government's continued attempt to intimidate, repress, and punish independent journalists and civil society voices," Schumer and McConnell said in their statement.

The journalism watchdog group Reporters Without Borders said Gershkovich had been investigating the Wagner mercenary group when he was detained.

The Wagner group has spearheaded the Russian advances on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Advertisement

The National Press Club confirmed on Tuesday that Gershkovich was allowed to meet with legal representation.

"We were heartened to hear the news that Evan Gershkovich was able to meet today with his attorney in prison. It has been almost a week sine Evan was unjustly detained," the President of the National Press Club, Eileen O'Reilly, said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal denounced the arrest of their reporter in a statement.

RELATED Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges

"Evan's case is a vicious affront to the free press, and should spur outrage in all free people and governments throughout the world," the WSJ said.

According to the Russian State Tass news agency, Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Read More

Brittney Griner expresses 'great concern' for detained WSJ reporter in Russia

Latest Headlines

Cold weather forces Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross for first time
World News // 1 hour ago
Cold weather forces Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross for first time
April 7 (UPI) -- Cold weather is forcing Pope Francis to miss the Way of the Cross Friday night in Rome, the Vatican Press Office confirmed in an afternoon statement.
France, China jointly call for Ukraine peace as Macron departs Beijing
World News // 3 hours ago
France, China jointly call for Ukraine peace as Macron departs Beijing
April 7 (UPI) -- France and China released a joint statement calling for peace in Ukraine as French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a visit to Beijing.
Oil-rich Alberta close to meeting methane emissions target early
World News // 3 hours ago
Oil-rich Alberta close to meeting methane emissions target early
April 7 (UPI) -- The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta is on pace to meet its methane emissions targets by 2025, with recent data showing levels need to drop by only 1 percentage point to meet the goal.
Britain says Russia has made 'further gains' in Bakhmut, likely reaching town center
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain says Russia has made 'further gains' in Bakhmut, likely reaching town center
April 7 (UPI) -- Britain on Friday said that Russian forces have regained the initiative in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances
World News // 5 hours ago
Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances
April 7 (UPI) -- Johnston Carmichael, the accounting firm that audits the Scottish National Party's finances, has resigned, according to BBC News. That follows a police search of the home of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.
Korean tech firm's quantum technology promises to fight hacking
World News // 5 hours ago
Korean tech firm's quantum technology promises to fight hacking
SEOUL, April 7 (UPI) -- South Korea's largest mobile network operator SK Telecom announced it has found a way to integrate the globe's various quantum cryptography communication networks, which could reduce the risk of hacking.
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi says he 'will make it' after leukemia diagnosis
World News // 5 hours ago
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi says he 'will make it' after leukemia diagnosis
April 7 (UPI) -- Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi revealed Friday that he is receiving treatment for leukemia in Milan after being rushed back to the hospital less than a week after being discharged.
2 young women killed, mother in critical condition after West Bank shooting
World News // 6 hours ago
2 young women killed, mother in critical condition after West Bank shooting
April 7 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces are conducting a manhunt for those responsible for a West Bank shooting attack on a vehicle that killed two Israeli women while leaving their mother in critical condition on Friday.
Debris recovered from Japanese military helicopter; crew still missing
World News // 7 hours ago
Debris recovered from Japanese military helicopter; crew still missing
April 7 (UPI) -- The Japan Coast Guard pulled debris and a lifeboat from the sea between Okinawa and Taiwan on Friday apparently from a Self Defense Force helicopter that disappeared the previous day, but the crew of 10 remain unaccounte
Northern Ireland police warn of possible terror attacks ahead of peace deal anniversary
World News // 9 hours ago
Northern Ireland police warn of possible terror attacks ahead of peace deal anniversary
April 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern Ireland are warning that dissident Republicans could exploit the coming events of the Easter period and the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement to stir unrest and launch attacks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement