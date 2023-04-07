Britain says Russia has made 'further gains' in Bakhmut, likely reaching town center

1/2

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Army's First Artillery Battery speaks on the radio at a military position in the outskirts of Bakhmut as heavy fighting for the control of the town continues on April 6, 2023. Photo by Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- Britain on Friday said that Russian forces have regained the initiative in the battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The British Ministry of Defense said on Twitter that Russia had made "further gains" and was likely to have advanced into the Bakhmut town center, in addition to seizing the West Bank of the Bakhmutka River.

"Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," it added.

The ministry said Russian forces had "regained some momentum" after reporting last month that Russian advances around Bakhmut had been bogged down.

It added that there was a "realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved cooperation" to fuel the advances.

In March, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his forces were forced to retreat from an advance on Bakhmut due to lack of ammunition and that he was denied access to Wagner Headquarters.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have pounded towns in unoccupied parts of Kherson region.

"The Russians attack the Kherson region with guided aerial bombs. In the evening, three strikes by enemy aircraft were recorded Berislav, two in Novoberislav and one in Kozatskyi," Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.



"Currently, it is known about seven residents of the Kherson Region who were injured as a result of an enemy attack. Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Zmiivka, one person was injured in the village of Kozatskyi," Prokudin continued.