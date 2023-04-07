Trending
April 7, 2023 / 12:19 PM

Oil-rich Alberta close to meeting methane emissions target early

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Both the United States and Canada unveiled progress on methane emissions. A potent greenhouse gas, methane has a warming potential that far exceeds that of carbon dioxide. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Both the United States and Canada unveiled progress on methane emissions. A potent greenhouse gas, methane has a warming potential that far exceeds that of carbon dioxide. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta is on pace to meet its methane emissions targets by 2025, which recent data showing levels need to drop by only 1 percentage point to meet the goal.

Canadian crude oil production is usually around 5 million barrels per day and the viscous oil sands in Alberta account for about two-thirds of total out. Alberta's oil is among the most polluting in the world, though the provincial government has taken steps to clean up the economy.

In its second-annual report on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, the provincial government reported levels dropped by 44% from 2014 to 2021. The government has a target of cutting emissions by 45% by 2025.

"Alberta was the first government in Canada to set a methane emissions reduction target, and we're 1% away from meeting it," said Sonya Savage, the provincial minister of the environment. "This is the result of strong leadership from the men and women in our industries, and investments in technology and innovation that are making a difference for our oil and gas sector."

RELATED White House announces funds targeting clean energy for coal communities

The push to clean up the energy sector is backed by around USD $30 million in funds. Much of the success in Alberta can through protocols calling for more efficient operations at the oil and gas field and a reduction in flaring, the burning off of natural gas associated with crude oil.

Much of natural gas is comprised of methane, which as a greenhouse gas has a warming potential that's 25 times higher than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period, the province said.

"In Alberta, the oil and gas industry is the largest source of methane emissions," it said. "Approximately three-quarters of provincial methane emissions come from the upstream oil and gas sector."

RELATED Democrats want EPA to tighten regulations on energy sector emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in November, meanwhile, proposed new standards on methane abatement designed to cut methane emissions associated with oil and gas production by 87% from their 2005 levels by 2030.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced millions of dollars in new grant money targets repairs, replacement and rehabilitation of nearly 270 miles of pipeline as part of a broader effort to control methane emissions.

RELATED Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel

