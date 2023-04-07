Scottish National Party accountants resign as police investigate SNP finances

The Scottish National Party's accounting firm has resigned in the wake of a police investigation into SNP's finances that included a search of the home of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon (R) and husband Peter Murrell. File Photo by Robert Perry/EPA-EFE

April 7 (UPI) -- Johnston Carmichael, the accounting firm that audits the Scottish National Party's finances, has reportedly resigned. A spokesperson for the SNP said the firm, which audited the party's finances for more than a decade, said it would "not be providing audit services" to the party this year, the BBC, Sky News and The Guardian reported. Advertisement

"The [party's] national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision, and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position,"

The news comes after Peter Murrell, husband of former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon was arrested Wednesday during a police search of his home in connection with an investigation into the party's fundraising and finances and was released without charges.

The BBC and Sky News reported that the firm resigned before Murrell's arrest.

According to the SNP, the Johnston Carmichael accounting firm told the party that, "We have taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments."

It did not specify when it was told, according to The Guardian.

At issue in the police investigation is the SNP's handling of more than $744,447 in donations that were to go toward advancing a new Scottish independence referendum.

According to Police Scotland, the SNP investigation is "is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981."

Scottish Labor Party deputy leader Jackie Baillie told the BBC the accounting firm resignation raises "serious questions" about the SNP's finances.

Scottish Conservative Member of the Scottish Parliament Donald Cameron called for the SNP to be completely transparent about its finances.

"Given this firm have audited the party's accounts for so long, the SNP must be fully transparent over why they have decided to quit now," Cameron said.

Murrell controlled the SNP's internal operations for nearly 24 years and recently left his position. The SNP said it has been cooperating with the police investigation.

Sturgeon had repeatedly denied the money in question had gone missing. She said, "every penny we raise to support the campaign for independence will be spent on the campaign for independence."