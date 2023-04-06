Trending
World News
April 6, 2023 / 11:28 AM

Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Shell said in a preview of its first quarter report that it expected gas production to be higher than during the three-month period ending in December. Photo courtesy of Stuart Conway/Shell
Shell said in a preview of its first quarter report that it expected gas production to be higher than during the three-month period ending in December. Photo courtesy of Stuart Conway/Shell

April 6 (UPI) -- Energy supermajor Shell said Thursday in a preliminary view for the first quarter that natural gas production and LNG exports should be higher than during the three-month period ending in December.

Shell said it expected first quarter gas production to range between 930,000 and 970,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, well above its quarterly performance of 917,000 boe/d for the three-month period ending in December.

More deliveries to its Prelude liquefied natural gas facility in Australia should lead to a 9% expansion in output at most for the first quarter. Beginning with LNG projects in Algeria in the 1960s, Shell is now a global leader with its floating Prelude LNG facility offshore Australia among the largest facilities of its kind in the world.

Shell reported adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter of $9.8 billion, despite the late-year downturn in commodity prices. Most of the growth came from its natural gas sector, which accounted for roughly 60% of total revenue during the period.

RELATED Finland's new LNG terminal gets its first shipment

Its gas business during the first quarter should return between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion before taxes.

Natural gas is seen as something of a bridge fuel to a cleaner future. Shell in a progress report on its energy transition strategies showed it met its goals in its progress toward becoming a "net-zero emissions energy business" by 2050.

The net carbon intensity of the energy products sold by Shell declined last year by 3.8% compared with 2016 levels, beating the average 2% for the global energy system.

RELATED High production and higher temperatures to keep natural gas prices in check

For total production across all product lines, Shell said it expected to average between 1.8 million and 1.9 million boe/d during the first quarter, within range of the 1.86 million boe/d during the prior quarter.

RELATED BP to expand LNG project off Mauritania and Senegal

