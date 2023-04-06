British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition

April 6 (UPI) -- The British Competition Markets Authority opened an investigation Thursday into Amazon's acquisition of iRobot to determine whehter it violates competition standards.

iRobot is one of the most popular personal robotics manufacturers, known for its Roomba cleaning bots.

The CMA said in a press release it needs to determine if the acquisition could result in "a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services."

The $1.7 billion dollar deal put Amazon in control of a large percentage of the personal robotics market.

European Union regulators are also investigating the potential acquisition to see if it complies with the regulations of the bloc.

Amazon announced its intention to purchase iRobot in August.

"Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers' lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS," iRobot CEO Colin Angle said in a statement at the time.