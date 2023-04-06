Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2023 / 10:48 AM

British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition

By Patrick Hilsman

April 6 (UPI) -- The British Competition Markets Authority opened an investigation Thursday into Amazon's acquisition of iRobot to determine whehter it violates competition standards.

iRobot is one of the most popular personal robotics manufacturers, known for its Roomba cleaning bots.

Advertisement

The CMA said in a press release it needs to determine if the acquisition could result in "a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services."

The $1.7 billion dollar deal put Amazon in control of a large percentage of the personal robotics market.

European Union regulators are also investigating the potential acquisition to see if it complies with the regulations of the bloc.

Amazon announced its intention to purchase iRobot in August.

"Since we started iRobot, our team has been on a mission to create innovative, practical products that make customers' lives easier, leading to inventions like the Roomba and iRobot OS," iRobot CEO Colin Angle said in a statement at the time.

Read More

Amazon's layoffs reach 27,000 with latest job cut announcement Amazon closes $3.9B deal for One Medical San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash

Latest Headlines

King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
World News // 34 minutes ago
King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
April 6 (UPI) -- In a Buckingham Palace statement, Britain's King Charles III for the first time indicated support for researching royal family links to slavery.
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
World News // 55 minutes ago
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
April 6 (UPI) -- An explosion last year on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network in the Baltic Sea was an act of sabotage, but it will be difficult to pinpoint who was behind the attack, Sweden said Thursday.
Britain to test new Emergency Alerts system on mobile phones April 23
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain to test new Emergency Alerts system on mobile phones April 23
April 6 (UPI) -- Britain announced plans Thursday to test a new emergency alert system later this month that uses smart phones to warn of imminent threats to life such extreme weather events, flooding or wildfires.
French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks
World News // 1 hour ago
French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks
April 6 (UPI) -- French strikes against a forced older retirement age will continue Thursday following failed union talks with the Prime Minister. Hundreds of thousands of protesters demanding the change be withdrawn are expected.
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
World News // 2 hours ago
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
April 6 (UPI) -- Tensions remained high in Israel on Thursday after an escalation of violent clashes in Jerusalem's old city between Muslim worshippers and police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque saw at least seven rockets fired from Gaza.
Macron tells Xi he can 'count on' China to 'bring Russia to its senses' on Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Macron tells Xi he can 'count on' China to 'bring Russia to its senses' on Ukraine
April 6 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in hopes of getting him to reason with Russia on its war in Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies
World News // 4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies
April 6 (UPI) -- The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met for talks in Beijing on Thursday for the first time since re-establishing ties last month in a deal brokered by China.
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
World News // 6 hours ago
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
April 6 (UPI) -- China sent three navy vessels into waters near Taiwan on Thursday, Taipei's Defense Ministry said, hours after the democratic island's president met with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
McCarthy, bipartisan group of House members meet with Taiwanese president
World News // 20 hours ago
McCarthy, bipartisan group of House members meet with Taiwanese president
April 5 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of House lawmakers waved off threats of retaliation from China over their meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday, reaffirming the U.S. support for Taiwan.
In trip to China, French President Macron hopes to alter Xi stance on Ukraine
World News // 16 hours ago
In trip to China, French President Macron hopes to alter Xi stance on Ukraine
April 5 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, during their current trip to China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement