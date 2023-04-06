Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2023 / 11:11 AM

Pope Francis thanks priests during Holy Thursday mass after hospital stay

By Clyde Hughes
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Mass of the Chrism at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, on Thursday. Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Mass of the Chrism at Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City, on Thursday. Photo by Ettore Ferrari/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- During his Holy Thursday service, Pope Francis thanked priests around the world for the "good that you do" but warned against bitterness and disunity.

The pontiff, who spent three days in the hospital last week after suffering viral bronchitis, presided over the Mass attended by more than 1,880 priests, bishops and cardinals who were renewing their promises made during ordination.

Advertisement

Pope Francis said his "thank you" for the priests' service comes from "my heart" in recognition of how important their daily work is to the church and communities they serve.

"Thank you for your witness and for your service," the pontiff said, according to Vatican News. "Thank you for all the hidden good you do, and for the forgiveness and consolation that you bestow in God's name. Thank you for your ministry, which often is carried out with great effort, misunderstandings and little recognition."

RELATED Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says

Pope Francis urged the clergy members to be "welcoming and forgiving" to those who seek their counsel or risk those same people eventually rejecting their wisdom.

"Do I think about the kindness of the priest: if people see, in us too, people who are dissatisfied and discontented, who criticize and point fingers, where else will they find harmony?" the pope said. "How many people fail to approach us, or keep at a distance, because in the Church they feel unwelcomed and unloved, regarded with suspicion and judged?

Advertisement

"In God's name, let us be welcoming and forgiving, always. And let us remember that being irritable and full of complaints does not produce good fruits, but spoils our preaching, since it is a counter-witness to God, who is communion in harmony."

RELATED Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women

Pope Francis, 86, performed Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square before an estimated 60,000 people, the day after he was released just a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was treated for bronchitis.

RELATED Most Americans view mainline religious groups favorably, survey says

Latest Headlines

IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
World News // 27 minutes ago
IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
April 6 (UPI) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday that the outlook for global economic growth will be weak, with just 3% growth in the next five years.
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
World News // 4 hours ago
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
April 6 (UPI) -- European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron tried to nudge Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his leverage to encourage peace in Ukraine during their meeting in Beijing.
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
World News // 54 minutes ago
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
April 6 (UPI) -- Energy supermajor Shell said Thursday in a preliminary view for the first quarter that natural gas production and LNG exports should be higher than during the three-month period ending in December.
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
World News // 1 hour ago
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met late into the night at the Kremlin Wednesday as the wartime allies seek to expand regional ties and economic cooperation.
British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition
World News // 1 hour ago
British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition
April 6 (UPI) -- The British Competition Markets Authority opened an investigation Thursday into Amazon's proposed acquisition of iRobot to determine whether it violates standards.
King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
April 6 (UPI) -- In a Buckingham Palace statement, Britain's King Charles III for the first time indicated support for researching royal family links to slavery.
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
World News // 2 hours ago
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
April 6 (UPI) -- An explosion last year on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network in the Baltic Sea was an act of sabotage, but it will be difficult to pinpoint who was behind the attack, Sweden said Thursday.
Britain to test new Emergency Alerts system on mobile phones April 23
World News // 2 hours ago
Britain to test new Emergency Alerts system on mobile phones April 23
April 6 (UPI) -- Britain announced plans Thursday to test a new emergency alert system later this month that uses smart phones to warn of imminent threats to life such extreme weather events, flooding or wildfires.
French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks
World News // 2 hours ago
French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks
April 6 (UPI) -- French strikes against a forced older retirement age will continue Thursday following failed union talks with the Prime Minister. Hundreds of thousands of protesters demanding the change be withdrawn are expected.
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
World News // 3 hours ago
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
April 6 (UPI) -- Tensions remained high in Israel on Thursday after an escalation of violent clashes in Jerusalem's old city between Muslim worshippers and police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque saw at least seven rockets fired from Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement