French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo by Ng Han Guan/EPA-EFE

April 6 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in hopes of getting him to reason with Russia on its war in Ukraine. Macron told Xi that he believes he could "count on" China to "bring Russia to its senses" regarding the Russian conflict after China presented a 12-point peace plan to end the conflict that Xi discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Advertisement

I am convinced China has a major role to play in building peace," Macron tweeted ahead of the meeting. "This is what I have come to discuss, to move forward on. With President XI Jinping, we will also talk about our businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security."

Xi agreed that both China and France were obligated to work to strive for peace.

"China and France are firm advocates for a multi-polar world and for greater democracy in international relations," Xi said, according to state-run Xinhua News.

"They have the ability and responsibility to rise above differences and obstacles, keep to the overall direction of a comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, mutually beneficial, enterprising and dynamic, and practice true multilateralism for global peace, stability and prosperity."

Advertisement

China welcomed Macron, who is on a state visit to Beijing, with a military parade before his closed-door talks with Xi. Von der Leyen is expected to join them in the meeting later in the day before they attend a state dinner together.

Von der Leyen said she met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday.

"Our economies are strongly interconnected but the EU trade deficit is increasing due to discriminatory practices," von der Leyen said on Twitter. "I discussed with Premier Li how to rebalance our trade. We should resume our high-level economic and trade dialogue to engage on this."