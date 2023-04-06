Trending
April 6, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Britain to test new Emergency Alerts system on mobile phones April 23

By Paul Godfrey

April 6 (UPI) -- Britain announced plans Thursday to test a new emergency alert system later this month that uses smartphones to warn of imminent threats to life such as extreme weather events, flooding or wildfires.

The countrywide test of the "life-saving" public Emergency Alerts system, which will bring Britain into line with other countries including the United States and Canada, will take place at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, April 23, the cabinet office said in a news release.

Every person with a 4G or 5G smartphone will receive a message on the home screen accompanied by a sound and vibration lasting for up to 10 seconds.

"Getting this system operational with the national test means we have another tool in our toolkit to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies," Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said.

"It could be the sound that saves your life."

National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Civil Contingencies, Assistant Chief Constable Owen Weatherill, said getting information to the public at times of crisis was vital and he looked forward to developing the capabilities of the Emergency Alerts system further.

It is anticipated that the system will be used very rarely -- only when there is an immediate risk to life -- meaning people are unlikely to receive a live alert for months, or years.

However, domestic abuse advocacy groups have warned that the test could be dangerous for some victims with emergency phones that their abuser is unaware of.

"If you're a survivor of domestic abuse with a secret or secondary phone, the government's emergency alerts could reveal your phone, even if it's on silent," women and children's charity Refuge said in a Twitter post.

Instructions on how to opt out of alerts are provided but the advice states that people may still receive alerts and to contact the manufacturer of the device for assistance.

The test takes place on the same day as the London Marathon and a number of Premier League football fixtures but the government said it had worked with race organizers, football authorities and others to mitigate any possible impact on major events on the day.

