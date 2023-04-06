Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 6, 2023 / 12:46 PM

Ice storm knocks out power to more than million homes in Montreal area

By Clyde Hughes

April 6 (UPI) -- More than 1 million homes were left without power in the Montreal area after a freezing rain storm that played havoc throughout Quebec on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in a news conference on Thursday Montreal was hit "pretty severely" with more than 470,000 outages. He said more than 1,000 emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec were out in the field trying to get power lines connected again.

Advertisement

Fitzgibbon said the good news is that getting lights on can be done quickly because the outages happened to lines with multiple connections.

"Twenty-five percent of the outages have 1,000 connections and more," Fitzgibbon said, according to CTV News. "That is very concentrated, so Hydro-Quebec is focused on these areas."

Hydro-Quebec's Vice President of Operations Regis Tellier said he believed most of its clients should have their power back within the next 24 hours.

"We're deploying everything we can to get the power back on as fast as possible," said Sophie Brochu, the director-general of Hydro-Quebec, according to CBC News.

Advertisement

Flooding south of Montreal also proved to be a challenge. The mayor of the Quebec city of Chateauguay, Eric Allard, said the rain flooded about 200 homes while another 10,000 remained threatened. He called for emergency measures to be employed.

In response to the storm, most schools in the Montreal area remained closed on Thursday as crews tried to return electrical power.

Read More

Missouri confirms 5 tornado deaths as more severe weather sweeps Midwest U.S. energy data suggests a cooling economy Final analysis shows Hurricane Ian reached Category 5 over Gulf

Latest Headlines

IDF says it intercepted 25 of 34 rockets launched from Lebanon
World News // 34 minutes ago
IDF says it intercepted 25 of 34 rockets launched from Lebanon
April 6 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that Lebanon fired nearly three dozen rockets into Israel.
North American drilling activity slumped, rig counts show
World News // 1 hour ago
North American drilling activity slumped, rig counts show
April 6 (UPI) -- North American drillers were sitting on the sidelines for much of March with oilfield services company Baker Hughes showing a net decline in exploration and production work for both the United States and Canada.
IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
World News // 2 hours ago
IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years
April 6 (UPI) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Thursday that the outlook for global economic growth will be weak, with just 3% growth in the next five years.
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
World News // 6 hours ago
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
April 6 (UPI) -- European Union President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron tried to nudge Chinese President Xi Jinping to use his leverage to encourage peace in Ukraine during their meeting in Beijing.
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
World News // 2 hours ago
Shell expecting more gas output, including LNG
April 6 (UPI) -- Energy supermajor Shell said Thursday in a preliminary view for the first quarter that natural gas production and LNG exports should be higher than during the three-month period ending in December.
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
World News // 2 hours ago
Putin hosts Belarusian president for talks to expand cooperation amid Ukraine war
April 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met late into the night at the Kremlin Wednesday as the wartime allies seek to expand regional ties and economic cooperation.
Pope Francis thanks priests during Holy Thursday mass after hospital stay
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis thanks priests during Holy Thursday mass after hospital stay
April 6 (UPI) -- During his Holy Thursday service, Pope Francis thanked priests around the world for the "good that you do" but warned against bitterness and disunity.
British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition
World News // 3 hours ago
British watchdog investigating Amazon's iRobot acquisition
April 6 (UPI) -- The British Competition Markets Authority opened an investigation Thursday into Amazon's proposed acquisition of iRobot to determine whether it violates standards.
King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
World News // 3 hours ago
King Charles III supports researching royal family links to historic slave trade
April 6 (UPI) -- In a Buckingham Palace statement, Britain's King Charles III for the first time indicated support for researching royal family links to slavery.
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
World News // 3 hours ago
Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds
April 6 (UPI) -- An explosion last year on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network in the Baltic Sea was an act of sabotage, but it will be difficult to pinpoint who was behind the attack, Sweden said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement