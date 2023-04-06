Ice storm knocks out power to more than million homes in Montreal area

April 6 (UPI) -- More than 1 million homes were left without power in the Montreal area after a freezing rain storm that played havoc throughout Quebec on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in a news conference on Thursday Montreal was hit "pretty severely" with more than 470,000 outages. He said more than 1,000 emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec were out in the field trying to get power lines connected again.

Advertisement

Fitzgibbon said the good news is that getting lights on can be done quickly because the outages happened to lines with multiple connections.

"Twenty-five percent of the outages have 1,000 connections and more," Fitzgibbon said, according to CTV News. "That is very concentrated, so Hydro-Quebec is focused on these areas."

Hydro-Quebec's Vice President of Operations Regis Tellier said he believed most of its clients should have their power back within the next 24 hours.

"We're deploying everything we can to get the power back on as fast as possible," said Sophie Brochu, the director-general of Hydro-Quebec, according to CBC News.

Advertisement

Flooding south of Montreal also proved to be a challenge. The mayor of the Quebec city of Chateauguay, Eric Allard, said the rain flooded about 200 homes while another 10,000 remained threatened. He called for emergency measures to be employed.

In response to the storm, most schools in the Montreal area remained closed on Thursday as crews tried to return electrical power.