April 5, 2023 / 2:46 PM

House Speaker McCarthy and president of Taiwan to meet in California

By Joe Fisher
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with a U.S. House Speaker for the second time in a year Wednesday when she joins Rep. Kevin McCarthy in California. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE
April 5 (UPI) -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will meet with a U.S. House Speaker for the second time in a year Wednesday when she joins Rep. Kevin McCarthy in California.

Tsai will be greeted by McCarthy and a gathering of bipartisan lawmakers at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., at 5 p.m. It will mark the first time a president of Taiwan has met the U.S. speaker of the House in the United States.

China has taken offense at the meeting, calling it a "provocation" and saying it will take measures to "fight back."

"If she makes contact with U.S. House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in a press briefing last week.

The last meeting between the Taiwanese president and a House speaker -- then Rep. Nancy Pelosi -- was to the ire of the People's Republic of China. Pelosi traveled to Taiwan in August to show support for the island nation's sovereignty. China meanwhile staged large combat exercises in the air and sea nearby. China subsequently issued sanctions against Taiwan.

Taiwan's economy is largely reliant on trade with China, and China has an economic interest in Taiwan, the world's largest producer of semiconductors.

Tsai comes to the United States after traveling to Guatemala and Belize in recent days. As she prepared to depart her capital city Taipei, Tsai reportedly said she will "neither yield nor provoke."

"Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world," she said, according to NBC News.

