Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 5, 2023 / 10:26 AM

New Zealand Reserve Bank surprises with 50 basis point interest rate hike

By Doug Cunningham
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday raised a key interest rate by a surprising 50 basis points in a continuing effort to fight inflation. The rate went from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. Pictured is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Photo by Clilly4/Wikimedia Commons
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday raised a key interest rate by a surprising 50 basis points in a continuing effort to fight inflation. The rate went from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. Pictured is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Photo by Clilly4/Wikimedia Commons

April 5 (UPI) -- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday raised a key interest rate known as the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, surprising analysts who were expecting a smaller rate increase.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised the interest rate from 4.75% to 5.25%, saying the interest rate must increase to return inflation to its desired range of 1-3%.

Advertisement

"Inflation is still too high and persistent, and employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level," it said.

As the bank announced the interest rate hike, it said New Zealand's economic growth is expected to slow through 2023 due to a combination of factors including "the slowing global economy, reduced residential building activity, and the ongoing effects of the monetary policy tightening to date."

RELATED New Zealand's new PM Chris Hipkins pledges to tackle inflation, cost of living

New Zealand's interest rate hike comes as Australia's Reserve Bank decided to keep its cash rate at 3.6% after ten straight interest rate increases.

The Australian bank said inflation there has peaked and the bank decided to hold interest rates steady "to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook."

The size of New Zealand's rate hike surprised some analysts who had been expecting a rate hike of 25 basis points.

Advertisement

Abhijit Surya, Australia and New Zealand economist at Capital Economics, said New Zealand is likely headed for a recession.

"With the downturn likely to generate rapid disinflation, we still think rate cuts will be on the table before the year is out," Surya said.

New Zealand's Reserve Bank said the committee considered a 25 basis point increase but settled on the 50-point hike.

"The Committee agreed that a further increase in the OCR is needed at this meeting to ensure core inflation and inflation expectations begin to fall," it said.

Looking ahead, the bank said it expects to see a continued slowing in domestic demand and a moderation in core inflation and inflation expectations in New Zealand.

"The extent of this moderation will determine the direction of future monetary policy," the bank statement said.

Read More

Australia's Reserve Bank holds interest rates at 3.6%

Latest Headlines

Taliban adds U.N. to list of organizations off-limits to Afghan women
World News // 1 hour ago
Taliban adds U.N. to list of organizations off-limits to Afghan women
April 5 (UPI) -- The Taliban has ordered all female Afghan employees of the United Nations to cease working for the agency as part of its crusade to stop girls and women from accessing education or employment.
Britain blocks Russian U.N. webcast featuring commissioner wanted by ICC
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain blocks Russian U.N. webcast featuring commissioner wanted by ICC
April 5 (UPI) -- Britain on Tuesday blocked a webcast of an informal United Nations Security Council led by Russia on the removal of Ukrainian children from the country.
Swiss regulators say UBS takeover of Credit Suisse was 'best option available'
World News // 2 hours ago
Swiss regulators say UBS takeover of Credit Suisse was 'best option available'
April 5 (UPI) -- Swiss regulators sought Wednesday to explain the controversial decision made with the government and central bank to sell Credit Suisse to rival UBS for $3.2 billion, imposing massive losses on investors.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky visits Poland to seek more aid
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky visits Poland to seek more aid
April 5 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Polish capital Wednesday to meet with President Andrzej Duda to ease tensions over Ukrainian imports and seek more help from his key ally in the war against Russia.
Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader
World News // 3 hours ago
Police arrest husband of former Scottish National Party leader
April 5 (UPI) -- Peter Murrell, the husband of former Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon, was reportedly arrested on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into the party's fundraising and finances.
British education system facing new wave of strikes as unions reject pay offer
World News // 4 hours ago
British education system facing new wave of strikes as unions reject pay offer
April 5 (UPI) -- Britain's schools are facing a wave of strikes after a third teachers' union said Wednesday that its members had rejected the government's latest pay offer.
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa mosque, arresting hundreds
April 5 (UPI) -- Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa on Tuesday night, arresting hundreds of people they said had barricaded themselves in the building.
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
World News // 13 hours ago
President Biden to skip coronation of King Charles III; first lady will attend
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will not attend King Charles III's upcoming coronation, but has informed the British monarch that the United States will be represented by first lady Jill Biden.
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
World News // 15 hours ago
In new roles, Jacinda Ardern to tackle online extremism, guide environmental prize
April 4 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern will take on two new positions, following her resignation in January, as a new trustee to Earthshot Prize and as special envoy to fight extremist violence online.
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
World News // 23 hours ago
Biden applauds as Finland officially joins NATO; Russia calls it a threat
April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday, welcomed the news Finland officially became a member of NATO, enlarging the European military alliance to 31 countries while drawing threats from Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
U.S. job openings cratered to two-year low in February
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor's race
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Jan. 6 rioter who said Trump gave him 'marching orders' convicted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement