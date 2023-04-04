Trending
World News
April 4, 2023 / 4:31 AM

One dead, dozens injured in Netherlands train crash

By Darryl Coote
1/2
One person has died and several people were seriously injured after a passenger train collided with construction equipment on the tracks overnight. A freight train was also involved in the accident. Photo by Josh Walet/EPA-EFE
One person has died and several people were seriously injured after a passenger train collided with construction equipment on the tracks overnight. A freight train was also involved in the accident. Photo by Josh Walet/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than two dozen were injured early Tuesday when a train their aboard derailed following an crash involving a freight train and construction equipment in western Netherlands, officials said.

The incident occurred at about 3:25 a.m., CET, near Voorschoten, a village located between The Hague to the south and Amsterdam to the north.

Dutch Railways, known by the abbreviation NS, said its train with about 50 people on board was en route from Leiden to The Hague when it became involved in a crash that involved a freight train and a crane.

The Hollands Midden emergency services announced the casualty count in a statement, saying one person was dead and that about 30 others were injured, with those seriously injured having been transported to the hospital. Eleven received treatment in surrounding homes, it added. NS said the train operator was among those wounded.

"This is an incredibly tragic accident," Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink said in a statement. "I sympathize with the victims. Unfortunately, there is also a fatality to be regretted.

"My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of the people involved."

Officials have closed Leiden Central Station due to "irresponsible crowds."

"I am shocked," NS CEO Wouter Koolmees said in a statement. "Horrible what happened last night. You never hope to experience an accident like this.

"Like everyone else, I'm full of questions and we want to know exactly what happened. Proper research will have to be done on this. At the moment, all attention is paid to the well-being of our travelers and colleagues."

This is a developing story.

