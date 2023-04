Belgian and German police have raided the headquarters of the European People's Party, a center-right party that comprises the largest in the international voting bloc. The raid is believed to be connected to an anti-corruption investigation in Germany. File Photo by European Union/ EP/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Belgian and German police on Tuesday raided the Brussels headquarters of the European People's Party, which constitutes the largest single party in the European Parliament. "The European People's Party confirms that representatives from the Belgian and German police authorities visited the party headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, April 4," the EPP confirmed in a press release. Advertisement

The party said the raid "is connected to an ongoing inquiry in Thuringia, Germany," and that they are cooperating with law enforcement.

German media report that the raid is connected to an investigation into Mario Voigt, of Germany's Christian Democrats Party for his conduct during the 2019 European Parliamentary elections.

Voigt was tasked with handling aspects of the European People's Party's digital promotion. Under his tenure, digital promotion contracts were awarded to internet companies in the Thuringia state which he was suspected to have financial interests in.

A separate corruption scandal, thought to be linked to Qatar, has rocked the European Parliament, resulting in multiple recent arrests.

In December, six people were arrested in Belgium in connection to the scandal. Marc Tarabella, a Belgian MEP, and Italian MEP Andrea Conzzolino, were arrested separately in February.

