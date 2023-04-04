Australia's Reserve Bank holds interest rates at 3.6%

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to hold interest rates at 3.6% on Tuesday. File Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

April 4 (UPI) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday declined to increase its interest rate, holding it a 3.6% with an exchange settlement balance of 3.5% even as it acknowledged that inflation globally remains high. The bank, like many others around the world, had started raising interest rates over the past year in hopes of curtailing rising prices and cooling their economies. Advertisement

The bank said the latest data, including Australia's consumer price index, suggests that inflation there has peaked and price inflation should moderate over the upcoming months.

"The board recognizes that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of this substantial increase in interest rates is yet to be felt," Philip Lowe, the reserve bank's governor, said in a statement.

RELATED Credit Suisse executives apologize to shareholders in final meeting

"The board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook," the statement read.

Lowe said banking system hiccups in the United States and Switzerland have resulted in volatility in financial markets around the globe, along with a reassessment of the outlook for global interest rates.

Advertisement

The United States saw failures at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, while UBS took over Swiss lending giant Credit Suisse.

"These problems are also expected to lead to tighter financial conditions, which would be an additional headwind for the global economy," Lowe said. "The Australian banking system is strong, well-capitalized and highly liquid. It is well placed to provide the credit that the economy needs."

Australia's Katy Gallagher said the decision to hold interest was appropriate given the latest information.

"[W]e understand for many Australians and businesses, those cost-of-living pressures remain real," Gallagher said in the briefing. "Today's decision follows early signs that inflation has likely passed its peak and is beginning to moderate, but we know that it will remain higher [than we'd] like for longer than we like and that's addressing inflation was a key priority."