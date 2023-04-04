Trending
Credit Suisse executives apologize to shareholders in final meeting

By Paul Godfrey
Protestors were out in force in Zurich for Tuesday's final meeting of the shareholders of the 167-year-old Swiss bank. Photo by Michael Buholzer/EPA-EFE
April 4 (UPI) -- Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann apologized to investors Tuesday at the bank's final shareholders' meeting as an independent company for the massive hit they took from the emergency takeover by rival UBS.

In the bank's first public comments since the March 19 government-brokered rescue, Lehmann acknowledged it was "a sad day" for investors and said he understood the "bitterness, the anger and the shock of all those who are disappointed, overwhelmed and affected by the developments."

"I apologize that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years, and for disappointing you," Lehmann said.

"Until the end, we fought hard to find a solution, but ultimately there were only two options: deal or bankruptcy. The merger had to go through."

RELATED Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

The alternative, he said, would have resulted in a total loss for shareholders with unpredictable risks for clients and severe consequences for the economy and global financial markets.

An emotional CEO Ulrich Korner said Credit Suisse ran out of time to implement a turnaround plan embarked upon in October.

"This fills me with sorrow. What has happened over the past few weeks will continue to affect me personally and many others for a long time to come," he said.

UBS could pare Credit Suisse's global workforce by up to 30% with 9,000 job cuts in Switzerland and a further 25,000 around the world.

Anticipating a backlash, police were mobilized outside and inside the 5,000-capacity ice hockey stadium in the Zurich suburb of Oerlikonvenue as protesters and shareholders filed in seeking answers to the debacle.

They will not, however, get a vote on the deal that saw UBS acquire Credit Suisse -- which as of the end of 2022 had assets of around $1.4 trillion -- for just $3.2 billion with investors receiving one UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they held.

RELATED Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions

The deal, which the government, the central bank and regulators insist was necessary to prevent a meltdown of the global banking sector in the wake of the collapse of the United States' Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, has been mired in controversy.

In the two weeks since, the regulator has been forced to defend a decision ordering Credit Suisse to write down $17 billion worth of junior bonds to zero, UBS' CEO has been replaced and the country's top prosecutor launched a criminal probe into the takeover.

Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment

