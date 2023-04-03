Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

The $3.2 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by Swiss banking giant UBS last month in a bid to calm global financial markets, became the subject of a criminal probe after Switzerland's attorney general launched an investigation to gather evidence of possible crimes. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Swiss legal authorities said they have launched a probe into possible law-breaking by officials, regulators and executives in the government-brokered rescue of the troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by UBS. The attorney general's office said Sunday it was looking into last month's emergency acquisition -- pushed through in secret on a Sunday afternoon to head off a global banking crisis -- and was gathering evidence to identify possible crimes. Advertisement

"In light of recent events, the federal prosecutor's office wants to proactively fulfill its mission and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial center, and has set up monitoring in order to take immediate action in any situation that falls within its area," the prosecutor said.

National and regional authorities have been ordered "to investigate and compile information" in order to "analyze and identify possible offenses," according to the statement.

The investigation follows the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS for $3.2 billion, a fraction of its $1.4 trillion book value, after a $55 billion central bank loan failed to arrest the bank's plunging share price.

Investors took a massive haircut with $17 billion worth of bonds written down to zero while shareholders in Credit Suisse received just one UBS share for every 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse that they held.

The criminal probe comes as Credit Suisse faced a grilling Monday at its annual shareholders' meeting in Zurich. U.S. investors are already taking legal action alleging Credit Suisse exaggerated its fortunes ahead of the share price crash.

The office has not stated whether it is looking at specific breaches of law by those involved in putting together the deal, or journalists who reported on the closed negotiations.

Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag had previously speculated the investigation might focus on those who leaked information about the takeover before it was completed.

Swiss regulator the Financial Market Supervisory Authority said last week that it had not ruled out further disciplinary action against Credit Suisse, or its executives.

The Swiss parliament is scheduled to hold a special two-day session on April 11 to debate the takeover. State funding for the newly formed bank has topped $284 billion, a third of the country's GDP.