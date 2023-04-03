Advertisement
April 3, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

By Paul Godfrey
The $3.2 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by Swiss banking giant UBS last month in a bid to calm global financial markets, became the subject of a criminal probe after Switzerland's attorney general launched an investigation to gather evidence of possible crimes. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The $3.2 billion takeover of Credit Suisse by Swiss banking giant UBS last month in a bid to calm global financial markets, became the subject of a criminal probe after Switzerland's attorney general launched an investigation to gather evidence of possible crimes. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Swiss legal authorities said they have launched a probe into possible law-breaking by officials, regulators and executives in the government-brokered rescue of the troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by UBS.

The attorney general's office said Sunday it was looking into last month's emergency acquisition -- pushed through in secret on a Sunday afternoon to head off a global banking crisis -- and was gathering evidence to identify possible crimes.

"In light of recent events, the federal prosecutor's office wants to proactively fulfill its mission and responsibility to contribute to a clean Swiss financial center, and has set up monitoring in order to take immediate action in any situation that falls within its area," the prosecutor said.

National and regional authorities have been ordered "to investigate and compile information" in order to "analyze and identify possible offenses," according to the statement.

The investigation follows the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS for $3.2 billion, a fraction of its $1.4 trillion book value, after a $55 billion central bank loan failed to arrest the bank's plunging share price.

Investors took a massive haircut with $17 billion worth of bonds written down to zero while shareholders in Credit Suisse received just one UBS share for every 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse that they held.

The criminal probe comes as Credit Suisse faced a grilling Monday at its annual shareholders' meeting in Zurich. U.S. investors are already taking legal action alleging Credit Suisse exaggerated its fortunes ahead of the share price crash.

The office has not stated whether it is looking at specific breaches of law by those involved in putting together the deal, or journalists who reported on the closed negotiations.

Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag had previously speculated the investigation might focus on those who leaked information about the takeover before it was completed.

Swiss regulator the Financial Market Supervisory Authority said last week that it had not ruled out further disciplinary action against Credit Suisse, or its executives.

The Swiss parliament is scheduled to hold a special two-day session on April 11 to debate the takeover. State funding for the newly formed bank has topped $284 billion, a third of the country's GDP.

Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
World News // 51 minutes ago
Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
April 3 (UPI) -- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to ban rented scooters after a nonbinding referendum on Sunday overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of the ubiquitous rides that locals complain of cluttering streets and walkways.
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 30 others said Monday that they had made an arrest.
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
World News // 2 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tens of thousands of Jeju islanders killed by government forces some seven decades ago during a memorial ceremony that was marked by controversy.
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
World News // 3 hours ago
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
April 3 (UPI) -- National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo is set to become Finland's next prime minister after a narrow victory over the center-left party of prime minister Sanna Marin.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- The naval forces of the United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off a two-day trilateral exercise on Monday amid growing efforts to counter North Korean underwater and nuclear threats.
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
World News // 17 hours ago
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
April 2 (UPI) -- An explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 19 others on Sunday.
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
World News // 18 hours ago
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
April 2 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover.
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered his Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people, just a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was treated for bronchitis.
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
World News // 21 hours ago
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries.
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
World News // 22 hours ago
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
April 2 (UPI) -- The Taliban has detained three British men in Afghanistan, according to the humanitarian aid group Presidium Network.
