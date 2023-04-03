Trending
Surprise OPEC+ cuts to usher in $100 crude oil

By Daniel J. Graeber
OPEC and its allies, including Russia, shocked the market with a surprise production cut. Crude oil prices posted major gains in Monday trading and a return to $100 per barrel is likely. File Photo by Mohamed Messara/EPA-EFE
April 3 (UPI) -- Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, could easily top $100 per barrel in the wake of an OPEC-led decision to cut crude oil production come May, a consultant group said Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a handful of non-member states operate collectively as OPEC+. The group, which includes Russia, shocked the market with a Sunday announcement of production cuts of around 1.6 million barrels per day beginning in May.

The decision was rubber-stamped in a formal meeting on Monday, with the group group saying "this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market."

Crude oil prices were highly volatile throughout March. Concerns about a global banking crisis, triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in California, pushed the price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, to as low as $72.77 per barrel. After the surprise announcement, Brent is closer to $85 per barrel and could move to the triple-digit level relatively soon.

"If fully delivered, the announced cut would further tighten an already fundamentally tight oil market, driving the Brent benchmark towards $100 per barrel sooner than previously expected and would push the price to around $110 per barrel this summer," Jorge Leon, a senior vice president at Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy, said in an email to UPI.

Brent traded in the triple-digit range from February to August last year on the back of a war premium related to Western-backed sanctions on Russia that were designed to limit its oil export revenue. Markets had largely readjusted by the end of last year, with support from U.S. crude oil exports.

"From a demand-side perspective, these cuts may be signaling that OPEC+ believes that there are enough recessionary indicators in the market," Leon added. "These recessionary indicators have been exacerbated by the ongoing strain on the banking industry, which is weighing on the broader the financial sector."

That suggests OPEC+ believes economic doldrums mean a diminished global appetite for crude oil. Indicators in the U.S. economy, however, suggest demand is healthy, though time will tell how quick the jump in crude oil prices makes it way to the consumer level.

Travel club AAA put the national average retail price at $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, unchanged from Friday.

Prices could easily hit $4 per gallon, though the decision from OPEC+ will eventually lead to lower economic growth, lower demand and lower oil prices.

Apart from state taxes and transportation costs, crude oil prices account for the bulk of the price that consumers see at the pump.

