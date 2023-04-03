Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2023 / 2:51 AM

U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats

By Thomas Maresca
1/3
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz joined South Korean and Japanese naval forces in a two-day trilateral drill on Monday, which includes anti-submarine training, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced. Photo by Yonhap
The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz joined South Korean and Japanese naval forces in a two-day trilateral drill on Monday, which includes anti-submarine training, Seoul's Defense Ministry announced. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off a trilateral naval exercise on Monday involving the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in an effort to counter North Korean underwater and nuclear threats, Seoul's Defense Ministry said.

The two-day exercise is being held in international waters south of the Korean island of Jeju and includes anti-submarine warfare training, the ministry said in a press release.

Advertisement

North Korea in recent weeks has tested submarine-launched missiles and its Haeil underwater nuclear attack drone, which Pyongyang claimed in state media can create a "super-scale radioactive tsunami through an underwater explosion."

The secretive regime also unveiled new, smaller Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warheads last week.

RELATED U.S.: Russia seeking weapons from North Korea in exchange for food

"This exercise will be a good opportunity to improve the maritime operational capabilities of Korea, the U.S. and Japan to respond to underwater threats such as North Korea's SLBMs, which are advancing in sophistication," South Korean Rear Adm. Kim In-ho said in a statement.

The three countries last held anti-submarine drills in September. In addition to the Nimitz, which arrived for a port call in Busan last Monday, the destroyers USS Decatur and USS Wayne E. Mayer are participating, as well as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Umigiri. South Korea is deploying its Yulgok YiYi, Choe Yeong and Daejoyeong destroyers, the ministry said.

Advertisement

The naval training comes on the heels of a pair of U.S.-South Korean bilateral drills, the Freedom Shield military exercise and Ssangyong amphibious landing drill.

RELATED U.S. and South Korea stage beach assault in show of military force

North Korea has condemned the joint military exercises on the Peninsula as preparations for an invasion while conducting nearly a dozen weapons tests in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Pyongyang accused Seoul and Washington of being "warmongers" and said that it was not making "empty talk" about its nuclear capabilities.

"The U.S. and its followers should never forget the fact that their rival state has possessed the nuclear attack capability in practice as well as the characteristics of the people and army of the DPRK which do not make empty talk," a commentary in state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

RELATED USS Nimitz visits Busan amid North Korean nuclear threats

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

This week's trilateral drills will also include humanitarian search-and-rescue exercises, the first time the three countries have held such training since 2016, Seoul's Defense Ministry said.

Latest Headlines

Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
World News // 11 hours ago
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
April 2 (UPI) -- An explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 19 others on Sunday.
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
World News // 12 hours ago
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
April 2 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover.
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
World News // 13 hours ago
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered his Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people, just a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was treated for bronchitis.
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
World News // 15 hours ago
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries.
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
World News // 16 hours ago
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
April 2 (UPI) -- The Taliban has detained three British men in Afghanistan, according to the humanitarian aid group Presidium Network.
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
World News // 18 hours ago
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
April 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Iran have arrested two women at a store in the city of Shandiz after a man was seen throwing yogurt at them Thursday, officials said.
Ukraine investigates Orthodox religious leader for pro-Russian views
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine investigates Orthodox religious leader for pro-Russian views
April 1 (UPI) -- Ukrainian authorities said Saturday they are investigating the leader of the country's most important monastery for allegedly seeking to justify Russia's invasion.
More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul
World News // 1 day ago
More than 450K rally in Israel despite pause to judicial overhaul
April 1 (UPI) -- As many as 450,000 people were estimated to have protested in Israel on Saturday despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's pause to his planned overhaul of the country's judiciary.
At least 12 killed in stampede at Pakistan charity site
World News // 1 day ago
At least 12 killed in stampede at Pakistan charity site
April 1 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed during a stampede at a factory in Karachi, Pakistan, where free food was being distributed to the needy to mark Ramadan, police said Saturday.
Russia rotates into presidency of U.N. Security Council; Ukraine objects
World News // 1 day ago
Russia rotates into presidency of U.N. Security Council; Ukraine objects
April 1 (UPI) -- Russia took over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council Saturday as Ukraine's foreign minister blasted the move as "a bad joke."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement