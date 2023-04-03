Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters

1/2

Residents wear protective masks as they ride down a street in Paris with their scooters and bicycles on May 12, 2020. Paris residents overwhelmingly voted against e-scooters in a referendum on Sunday. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to ban rented scooters after a nonbinding referendum on Sunday overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of the ubiquitous rides that locals complain of cluttering streets and walkways. More than 89% of the 103,084 votes cast opposed the scooters which have been made available for short-term rentals in the French capital via various companies since 2018. The government, though, cut those with rental licenses to three companies by 2020. Advertisement

Hidalgo said, though, she will not renew the licenses for the e-scooter rental companies Lime, Dott and Tier, allowing their agreements to expire on Sept. 1.

"Parisians have massively expressed themselves against keeping shared e-scooters," Hidalgo said at a news conference. They have given us a very clear roadmap, and we are going to abide by their decision."

The scooters were initially welcomed with great fanfare in Paris as a way to get around the historic city without leaving the carbon footprint cars and public transportation does. But the scooters quickly fell out of favor as some users left unused scooters were behind, cluttering the sidewalks.

Not everyone was happy with the result. French Transport Minister Clément Beaune called the referendum a "democratic failure" and the turnout, which saw just 8% of registered voters participate "humiliating."

Advertisement

Tier said in a statement that the effort to get rid of scooters would be out of step with other major cities that have embraced them.

"Moving away from shared e-scooters also means that Paris is isolating itself from the rest of the world with major capitals like Washington, Madrid, Rome, London, Berlin or Vienna that are all implementing policies supporting e-scooters as ways to reduce unnecessary car usage," Tier said.

Lime said it is hoping for a change of heart before Sept. 1.

"We remain hopeful that we can continue to work with Mayor Hidalgo to adopt sensible regulations instead of a ban on e-scooters, and avoid a step backward for Paris," the company said.