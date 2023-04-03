Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2023 / 8:57 AM

Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
Residents wear protective masks as they ride down a street in Paris with their scooters and bicycles on May 12, 2020. Paris residents overwhelmingly voted against e-scooters in a referendum on Sunday. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI
Residents wear protective masks as they ride down a street in Paris with their scooters and bicycles on May 12, 2020. Paris residents overwhelmingly voted against e-scooters in a referendum on Sunday. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to ban rented scooters after a nonbinding referendum on Sunday overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of the ubiquitous rides that locals complain of cluttering streets and walkways.

More than 89% of the 103,084 votes cast opposed the scooters which have been made available for short-term rentals in the French capital via various companies since 2018. The government, though, cut those with rental licenses to three companies by 2020.

Advertisement

Hidalgo said, though, she will not renew the licenses for the e-scooter rental companies Lime, Dott and Tier, allowing their agreements to expire on Sept. 1.

"Parisians have massively expressed themselves against keeping shared e-scooters," Hidalgo said at a news conference. They have given us a very clear roadmap, and we are going to abide by their decision."

RELATED Los Angeles study shows sharp increase in e-scooter injuries

The scooters were initially welcomed with great fanfare in Paris as a way to get around the historic city without leaving the carbon footprint cars and public transportation does. But the scooters quickly fell out of favor as some users left unused scooters were behind, cluttering the sidewalks.

Not everyone was happy with the result. French Transport Minister Clément Beaune called the referendum a "democratic failure" and the turnout, which saw just 8% of registered voters participate "humiliating."

Advertisement

Tier said in a statement that the effort to get rid of scooters would be out of step with other major cities that have embraced them.

RELATED Uber U.K. to offer bus, train, flight, rental car bookings

"Moving away from shared e-scooters also means that Paris is isolating itself from the rest of the world with major capitals like Washington, Madrid, Rome, London, Berlin or Vienna that are all implementing policies supporting e-scooters as ways to reduce unnecessary car usage," Tier said.

Lime said it is hoping for a change of heart before Sept. 1.

"We remain hopeful that we can continue to work with Mayor Hidalgo to adopt sensible regulations instead of a ban on e-scooters, and avoid a step backward for Paris," the company said.

RELATED Recycling of rare elements in electronics may help environment, create jobs

Latest Headlines

Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World News // 14 minutes ago
Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
April 3 (UPI) -- Swiss legal authorities said they have launched a probe into possible law-breaking by officials, regulators and executives in the government-brokered rescue of the troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by UBS.
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
World News // 1 hour ago
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 30 others said Monday that they had made an arrest.
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
World News // 2 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tens of thousands of Jeju islanders killed by government forces some seven decades ago during a memorial ceremony that was marked by controversy.
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
World News // 3 hours ago
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
April 3 (UPI) -- National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo is set to become Finland's next prime minister after a narrow victory over the center-left party of prime minister Sanna Marin.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- The naval forces of the United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off a two-day trilateral exercise on Monday amid growing efforts to counter North Korean underwater and nuclear threats.
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
World News // 17 hours ago
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
April 2 (UPI) -- An explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 19 others on Sunday.
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
World News // 18 hours ago
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
April 2 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover.
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
World News // 19 hours ago
Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday mass after hospital release
April 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis delivered his Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of people, just a day after he was discharged from a hospital in Rome where he was treated for bronchitis.
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
World News // 21 hours ago
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries.
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
World News // 22 hours ago
British men detained by Taliban in Afghanistan, humanitarian group says
April 2 (UPI) -- The Taliban has detained three British men in Afghanistan, according to the humanitarian aid group Presidium Network.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement