Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 3, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Finland to officially become part of NATO

By Clyde Hughes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18. He said Finland will join NATO officially on Tuesday. Photo by Alexandra Baier MSC/UPI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18. He said Finland will join NATO officially on Tuesday. Photo by Alexandra Baier MSC/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Finland will officially join the alliance on Tuesday.

Turkey, the last anti-Finland NATO holdout, reversed course Thursday, when the Turkish Parliament unanimously approved Finland's entry, clearing the way for membership.

Advertisement

"Tomorrow, we will welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO," Stoltenberg said in comments before NATO foreign affairs meeting. "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at the NATO headquarters.

"It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole.

RELATED Poland says it will send fighter jets to Ukraine

Turkey continues to stand in way of Sweden joining because of what it considers anti-Muslim sentiments in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing re-election, has been cool to Sweden's joining NATO since anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm in January, which included the burning of the Quran and hanging of an effigy of Erdogan near the Turkish embassy.

Finland, which shares an 832-mile border with Russia, moved to join NATO with Sweden after Moscow led an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Advertisement

Finland's entry into NATO comes as the country is having a change in leadership. National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo narrowly defeated incumbent center-left Social Democratic Party of prime minister Sanna Marin on Sunday.

Stoltenberg said NATO's focus will remain on Russia and its aggression against Ukraine for the long haul.

"We do not know when this war will end," he said "But when it does, we will need to put in place arrangements so that Ukraine can deter future aggression. And history does not repeat itself. We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security."

RELATED U.N. chief condemns Russian invasion as Human Rights Council gathers

Russia has argued that NATO pushed Moscow into war because of its expansion. Stoltenberg said NATO's effort is keeping "a just and sustainable peace" in Europe.

"There are no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace," Stoltenberg said. "He is preparing for more war. That is why we are united in our determination to stay the course. And support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Allies have delivered 65 billion euros of military aid. I welcome that modern battle tanks and other armored vehicles have started to arrive in Ukraine. This can make a real difference on the frontlines and allow the Ukrainian forces to liberate more territory."

Advertisement

Warning of continuing aggression by China, Stoltenberg said NATO will meet with its Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea on Wednesday.

Read More

Finland MPs vote in favor of joining NATO

Latest Headlines

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation appeal case
World News // 8 minutes ago
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation appeal case
April 3 (UPI) -- India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was granted bail Monday, while he moves to appeal a two-year prison sentence.
Surprise OPEC+ cuts to usher in $100 crude oil
World News // 1 hour ago
Surprise OPEC+ cuts to usher in $100 crude oil
April 3 (UPI) -- Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, could easily top $100 per barrel in the wake of an OPEC-led decision to cut crude oil production come May, a consultant group said Monday.
Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World News // 1 hour ago
Swiss prosecutor to investigate UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
April 3 (UPI) -- Swiss legal authorities said they have launched a probe into possible law-breaking by officials, regulators and executives in the government-brokered rescue of the troubled banking giant Credit Suisse by UBS.
Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
World News // 2 hours ago
Paris residents vote overwhelmingly against e-scooters
April 3 (UPI) -- Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo promised to ban rented scooters after a nonbinding referendum on Sunday overwhelmingly voiced their disapproval of the ubiquitous rides that locals complain of cluttering streets and walkways.
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian authorities arrest suspect in killing of pro-Kremlin war blogger
April 3 (UPI) -- Authorities investigating the bombing of a St. Petersburg cafe that killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 30 others said Monday that they had made an arrest.
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
World News // 4 hours ago
Jeju Island mourns historic massacre victims amid controversy
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, April 3 (UPI) -- South Korea on Monday mourned the tens of thousands of Jeju islanders killed by government forces some seven decades ago during a memorial ceremony that was marked by controversy.
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
World News // 5 hours ago
Finland elections: Petteri Orpo edges out win over 'rock star' PM Sanna Marin
April 3 (UPI) -- National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo is set to become Finland's next prime minister after a narrow victory over the center-left party of prime minister Sanna Marin.
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan hold naval drill against North Korea underwater threats
SEOUL, April 3 (UPI) -- The naval forces of the United States, South Korea and Japan kicked off a two-day trilateral exercise on Monday amid growing efforts to counter North Korean underwater and nuclear threats.
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
World News // 19 hours ago
Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg
April 2 (UPI) -- An explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 19 others on Sunday.
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
World News // 20 hours ago
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
April 2 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Trump announces speech after arraignment, former DA warns recent comments could boost case
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Alleged burglar faces attempted murder charges after shots exchanged with parking attendant
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Iran arrests women for not wearing hijab after man threw yogurt on them
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement