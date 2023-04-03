Finland to officially become part of NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during the 2023 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 18. He said Finland will join NATO officially on Tuesday. Photo by Alexandra Baier MSC/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Finland will officially join the alliance on Tuesday. Turkey, the last anti-Finland NATO holdout, reversed course Thursday, when the Turkish Parliament unanimously approved Finland's entry, clearing the way for membership. Advertisement

"Tomorrow, we will welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO," Stoltenberg said in comments before NATO foreign affairs meeting. "We will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at the NATO headquarters.

"It will be a good day for Finland's security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole.

Turkey continues to stand in way of Sweden joining because of what it considers anti-Muslim sentiments in the country.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is facing re-election, has been cool to Sweden's joining NATO since anti-Muslim protests in Stockholm in January, which included the burning of the Quran and hanging of an effigy of Erdogan near the Turkish embassy.

Finland, which shares an 832-mile border with Russia, moved to join NATO with Sweden after Moscow led an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Finland's entry into NATO comes as the country is having a change in leadership. National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo narrowly defeated incumbent center-left Social Democratic Party of prime minister Sanna Marin on Sunday.

Stoltenberg said NATO's focus will remain on Russia and its aggression against Ukraine for the long haul.

"We do not know when this war will end," he said "But when it does, we will need to put in place arrangements so that Ukraine can deter future aggression. And history does not repeat itself. We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security."

Russia has argued that NATO pushed Moscow into war because of its expansion. Stoltenberg said NATO's effort is keeping "a just and sustainable peace" in Europe.

"There are no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace," Stoltenberg said. "He is preparing for more war. That is why we are united in our determination to stay the course. And support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

"Allies have delivered 65 billion euros of military aid. I welcome that modern battle tanks and other armored vehicles have started to arrive in Ukraine. This can make a real difference on the frontlines and allow the Ukrainian forces to liberate more territory."

Warning of continuing aggression by China, Stoltenberg said NATO will meet with its Indo-Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea on Wednesday.