April 2, 2023 / 4:02 PM

Explosion kills Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg

By Joe Fisher
A police officer stands guard at the scene of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday. Pro-Russia blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed when an explosive device was reportedly detonated inside. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE
A police officer stands guard at the scene of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday. Pro-Russia blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed when an explosive device was reportedly detonated inside. Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- An explosion at a cafe in central St. Petersburg killed Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky and injured at least 19 others on Sunday.

Tatarsky, a prominent pro-war blogger, was speaking at an event held at Street Food Bar No. 1, before the explosion, The New York Times reported. Nineteen people were reportedly hospitalized and more were hurt.

The explosion, which is being attributed to an explosive device, caused part of the cafe's facade to collapse, CNN reported.

Tatarsky, whose real name is Maksim Fomin, had carved out a position as one of the most high-profile pro-Russia commentators on the country's invasion of Ukraine. He was particularly active on the messaging app Telegram, where he was known to share his opinions and pro-war propaganda. He had more than 550,000 followers on the app.

Mihailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speculated Sunday that Tatarsky's killing was a sign of infighting among pro-Russian entities.

"It begins in RF... Spiders are eating each other in a jar," he tweeted.

"Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time, as breakthrough of ripe abscess. Irreversible processes and Troubles 2.0. await RF. While we will watch."

Though he often spoke favorably about Russia's attack on Ukraine, Tatarsky was also critical at times. In particular, he has voiced opposition to Russia pulling troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in November, and has called some Russian military officials, "untrained idiots," according to The Guardian.

Tatarsky is the second prominent Russian figure to be killed in a bombing since August.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of a notable supporter of President Vladimir Putin, was killed in a car bombing on Aug. 21. She and her father Alexander Dugin were sanctioned by the United States and Britain for attempting to destabilize Ukraine. Ukraine denied any involvement in Dugina's death.

Russia rotates into presidency of U.N. Security Council; Ukraine objects

