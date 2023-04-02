Advertisement
April 2, 2023 / 12:27 PM

Police injured as thousands of protesters flood Portugal streets against housing crisis

By Adam Schrader
Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe’s poorest countries. A sold sign is seen in English on an estate in the Algarve region of Portugal in January. Photo by Adam Schrader
Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries. A sold sign is seen in English on an estate in the Algarve region of Portugal in January. Photo by Adam Schrader

April 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters flooded streets in Portugal to demonstrate against an escalating housing crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries.

Protesters beat drums and sang protest music as they marched along Avenida Almirante Reis in towards Martim Moniz Square in Lisbon, the nation's capital and largest city, the Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias reported. Protesters also demonstrated in the cities of Porto, Braga, Aveiro and Coimbra.

Some protesters were seen attacking police while two demonstrators vandalized local businesses, including painting graffiti on the walls and windows of local shops, Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manhã reported.

"Policemen who approached were surrounded and attacked, through physical aggression, with direct contact, throwing stones and glass bottles," police said in a statement to Correio da Manhã.

"They chose to enter a supermarket there to protect themselves and the two protesters approached."

One of the officers was injured in the face and another was injured on his arms and legs when he was hit with bottles, police said. Police motorcycles were also vandalized during the encounter.

Portuguese citizens are fed up with several issues that have compounded into a massive housing crisis, making the cost of living unaffordable for many in the small country.

Such issues include the effects of global inflation, Portugal's low wages and golden visa schemes that allow for wealthy foreigners -- mostly from Britain, the United States and Canada -- to move to the country with favorable tax rates.

Critics have argued that such policies promote real estate speculation that drives up housing prices for native Portuguese.

One protester named Mateus who was interviewed by the Portuguese newspaper Expresso said that the housing crisis caused him to leave Lisbon two years ago.

"I worked in a call center and earned €1,000 a month, which is an okay salary, but in the end I had €50 left over," Mateus said. His salary equated to around $1,087.

Mateus said he moved in with his parents in Porto de Mós but now shares a house with three roommates in Alameda.

"The Government is not going to change anything," Mateus said, before suggesting that those who can't afford housing simply "not pay rent" and "fight against evictions."

Another protester who spoke with Jornal de Notícias added that protesters hope to organize a referendum to call for an end to the golden visa scheme and other measures.

Catarina Martins, a member of the country's national assembly, said that it is necessary to end tax benefits for real estate investment funds that "earn more with empty houses than with houses with people inside."

