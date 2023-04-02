Advertisement
April 2, 2023 / 3:22 PM

French minister Marlene Schiappa causes stir with Playboy cover

By Joe Fisher
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover. File photo by Christoph Petit Tesson/EPA-EFE
April 2 (UPI) -- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other officials have been critical of government minister Marlene Schiappa for her Playboy magazine cover.

Schiappa, the minister of economy and associative life, graced the cover of the magazine's April issue in France to accompany an interview discussing women's rights, according to CNN.

She is an ardent advocate for women's rights, having served as the country's first minister of gender equality.

Schiappa will not appear nude on the cover or in the magazine. Her interview with Playboy spans 12 pages, Sky News reported.

The prime minister was among notable government officials to voice criticisms of Schiappa's appearance on the cover, with Borne reportedly saying it is inappropriate, "especially during this period."

France remains under tight political and public tension over President Emmanuel Macron's decision to raise the national pension age from 62 to 64. The decision has sparked ongoing protests, resulting in at least 22 arrests.

In defense of posing for Playboy, Schiappa tweeted, "Defending the right of women to do what they want with their bodies: everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. Whether it annoys the backward and the hypocrites or not."

During an interview with BFMTV, parliament member Sandrine Rousseau said she does take issue with women's bodies being "exposed," but said "there is a social context."

Not all of the response to Schiappa's Playboy appearance has been critical. Interior minister Gerald Darmanin applauded Schiappa for being "courageous," according to CNN.

"I wanted to say that Marlene Schiappa is a courageous female politician who has her character and who has her style which is not mine, but I respect," he said.

The April issue of Playboy featuring Schiappa will be released on Saturday.

France extends protests as Macron stands by pension change decision

