April 1, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Death toll in failed St. Lawrence River migrant crossing rises to 8

By Patrick Hilsman

April 1 (UPI) -- The death toll in a failed attempt by migrants to cross the St. Lawrence River from Quebec, Canada into the United States has risen to eight, tribal police officials confirmed.

One person, described as a person of interest by law enforcement, is still missing in the wake of this week's incident near the Kanien'keha:ka First Nations town of Akwesasne, Police Chief Shawn Dulude told reporters in an update Friday.

The bodies of six victims were found and an overturned boat were recovered on Thursday. An additional two bodies were recovered a day later after being found on the banks of the river.

Kanien'keha:ka (known to outsiders as the Mohawk) officials said six of the dead were adults, one was a 3-year-old child with Canadian nationality and one was an infant who also held Canadian nationally.

RELATED U.S., Canada strike agreement to divert asylum seekers ahead of Biden-Trudeau talks

Authorities believe the dead were members of Romanian and Indian families trying to reach the United States.

Akwesasne resident Casey Oakes was reported missing after being seen departing in a small blue vessel on Wednesday. The search for Oakes is what lead authorities to discover the bodies.

Akwesasne Deputy Police Chief Lee-Ann O'Brien said Oakes' vessel was discovered near the bodies and, according to police, he is a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Dulude said criminal gangs have been involved in smuggling migrants and that his department has interdicted 48 attempted crossings involving 80 people this year so far. The majority of the individuals were also Indian and Romanian, he said.

"There are certain people in our community who will be vulnerable. Usually we're looking at the younger people looking to make money," the chief said.

RELATED U.S. struggles to care for child migrants found alone at border

Biden meets Canada's Trudeau, Mexico's AMLO in 1st 'three amigos' summit in 5 years

Pope Francis released from hospital following stay for bronchitis
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis released from hospital following stay for bronchitis
April 1 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was released from Gemelli Hospital in Rome on Saturday after two days of treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican announced. 
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
World News // 20 hours ago
Andrew Tate to await possible sex-trafficking charges under house arrest
March 31 (UPI) -- Self-styled self-help guru and social media influencer Andrew Tate will be released from prison in Romania, where he was being held on suspicion of sex trafficking, and held under house arrest.
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
World News // 23 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined heads of state in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to commemorate approximately one year from the massacre during which Russian paratrooper units killed hundreds of civilians.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
World News // 23 hours ago
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
March 31 (UPI) -- The South African authorities on Friday denied parole to disgraced paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted in 2017 for the shooting death of his girlfriend at his home.
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
World News // 1 day ago
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation for the euro area was estimated to be 6.9% in March, about 1.5% below the rate from February, data from the European Union's statistic's office showed Friday, though a less-volatile reading was a concern.
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, allowing him to preside over Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican, officials said on Friday.
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
World News // 1 day ago
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
March 31 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in Britain Workers are set to stage a fresh wave of strikes next month as a dispute over pay threatened to escalate, the country's third-largest union said Friday.
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
World News // 1 day ago
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain joined a 10-country trading bloc in the Indo-Pacific on Friday, its biggest trade deal since quitting the European Union's $16 trillion single market in 2021.
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
World News // 1 day ago
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain's economy narrowly avoided going into recession in the fourth quarter of last year and instead defied expectations by growing slightly, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
March 31 (UPI) -- Both the United States and Iran are claiming victory after the U.N.'s World Court ordered Washington to pay compensation over freezing Iranian assets though it is allowing nearly $2 billion to remain out of reach.
