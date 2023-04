Relatives and guests attend the funeral of Pakistani teenager Saad Umar, one of the 12 victims of a stampede Friday during a Ramadan ration charity distribution in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo courtesy Rehan Khan/EPA-EFE

April 1 (UPI) -- At least 12 people were killed during a stampede at a factory in Karachi, Pakistan, where free food was being distributed to the needy to mark Ramadan, police said Saturday. Authorities said the incident happened Friday after people gathered at the factory to collect free wheat flour. Advertisement

Police sources told Pakistani broadcaster Geo News at least eight women and three children were among the dead in the incident.

Some women died when they fell into a drain during the stampede, the English-language Express Tribune newspaper reported. A volunteer told the publication the stampede was triggered by a the falling of a power line during the ration distribution, but the claim was later denied.

Rather, the deaths were due to suffocation after a fire broke out at the factory, a police superintendent said, similarly refuting claims the victims were electrocuted by the falling power line.

A burst water line also contributed to the deadly situation, police said.

An investigation into the incident has been opened with seven arrests made so far, the reports indicated.