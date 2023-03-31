Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 31, 2023 / 2:10 PM / Updated at 2:57 PM

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre

By Patrick Hilsman
1/9
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to mark the year since Russian forces massacred hundreds of civilians, and the subsequent liberation of the area. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to mark the year since Russian forces massacred hundreds of civilians, and the subsequent liberation of the area. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined leaders from neighboring nations on Friday in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to commemorate the massacre of hundreds of civilians during the Russian invasion a year ago.

During the ceremony, Zelensky read aloud the names of 77 victims buried in mass graves, as well as the names of 11 Ukrainian soldiers who died defending the area.

Advertisement

Zelensky was joined by leaders from Croatia, Slovenia, the Slovak Republic and Moldova at the Church of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called and All Saints.

"When Bucha was de-occupied, the heinous truth about what was happening in the temporarily occupied territories was revealed to the world," Zelensky said. "We will never forget the victims of the war and we will certainly bring all the Russian murders to justice."

RELATED Ukraine installs shock-proof covers for Banksy murals near Kyiv

Zelensky also visited the Bucha street where Ukrainian forces eradicated a Russian armored column on Feb. 27, 2022, and posted a video to Telegram detailing the fighting at the time.

"Humanity must remember every Ukrainian city, every street whose heroism and resilience give the future to all who value life," he said.

Advertisement

Zelensky said more than 200 buildings were damaged in the area and shared images of the street shortly after the expulsion of Russian forces.

RELATED Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine

Ukraine's Prosecutor General, Andriy Kostin, alleged on Telegram Friday that Russian forces committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the 33 days they occupied Bucha, killing as many as 1,400 civilians, including 37 children.

He said that indictments against 35 Russian military personnel had been filed, related to the crimes committed there.

"I am convinced that all these crimes are not a coincidence," Kostin said. "This is part of Russia's planned strategy aimed at destroying Ukraine as a state and Ukrainians as a nation."

RELATED 45 nations commit to collaborating on Russian war crimes investigations

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning

Priest Andrii Gavalin presides over the funeral of Eugene Bogdanov, 35, in Bucha, Ukraine, on May 10. Bogdanov went missing two months ago. His wife, Natalia Bogdanova, was searching for him throughout the Kyiv and Bucha regions when his body was found at a morgue in Belaya Tserkov on May 9. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
World News // 59 minutes ago
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
March 31 (UPI) -- The South African authorities on Friday denied parole to disgraced paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted in 2017 for the shooting death of his girlfriend at his home.
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
World News // 1 hour ago
Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation for the euro area was estimated to be 6.9% in March, about 1.5% below the rate from February, data from the European Union's statistic's office showed Friday, though a less-volatile reading was a concern.
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, allowing him to preside over Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican, officials said on Friday.
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
World News // 5 hours ago
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
March 31 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in Britain Workers are set to stage a fresh wave of strikes next month as a dispute over pay threatened to escalate, the country's third-largest union said Friday.
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain joined a 10-country trading bloc in the Indo-Pacific on Friday, its biggest trade deal since quitting the European Union's $16 trillion single market in 2021.
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
World News // 8 hours ago
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain's economy narrowly avoided going into recession in the fourth quarter of last year and instead defied expectations by growing slightly, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
March 31 (UPI) -- Both the United States and Iran are claiming victory after the U.N.'s World Court ordered Washington to pay compensation over freezing Iranian assets though it is allowing nearly $2 billion to remain out of reach.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 1 day ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
World News // 18 hours ago
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
March 30 (UPI) -- A report into a mass shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia three years ago found that police missed multiple red flags and failed to respond quickly enough.
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
March 30 (UPI) -- Finland is set to join NATO after Turkey finally set aside months of delays, and approved its application.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement