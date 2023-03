Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate (L) will be released to house arrest after being held in detention on suspicion of sex-trafficking since December, according to a spokesperson for Romanian law enforcement. File Photo by Robert Ghement/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Self-styled self-help guru and social-media influencer Andrew Tate will be released from prison in Romania, where he was being held on suspicion of sex trafficking, and be held under house arrest. Tate, who is a dual citizen of Britain and the United States, was arrested in December, with law enforcement saying he had used "physical violence and mental coercion" against six victims.

During a police raid on Tate's compound, outside of Bucharest, $3.9 million worth of property, including cars, was seized.

Tate won an appeal in the Bucharest Court of Appeals against the judge overseeing the case's decision to extend his detention 30 days for a fourth time, according to Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for the Romanian DIICOT agency, which is charged with confronting organized crime.

Bolla said Tate would remain under house arrest until April 29.

His brother Tristan Tate is also set to be released to house arrest along with two associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu.

Tate has been barred from multiple social media platforms for making sexist comments, but he maintains a wide reach as third parties often upload his comments to social media.

The Tate brothers have yet to be officially charged by Romanian authorities.