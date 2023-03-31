Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 31, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Euro area inflation declined in March, but core inflation remains high

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she expected inflation in the region would remain elevated. Data show most prices are on the decline, but a core reading of inflation remains troubling. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she expected inflation in the region would remain elevated. Data show most prices are on the decline, but a core reading of inflation remains troubling. File photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation for the euro area was estimated to be 6.9% in March, about 1.5% below the rate from February, data from the European Union's statistics office showed Friday, though a less-volatile reading was cause for concern.

Eurostat in a flash estimate for inflation found the price for food, alcohol and tobacco all came in strong, rising from 15% in February to 15.4% in March. Overall prices moderated, however, with the bulk of the decline in inflation coming from energy prices, which declined by 0.9%, compared to a 13.7% increase last month.

Advertisement

Energy prices in the EU were elevated for much of last year as the regional economy scrambled to find new sources of energy to replace Russian resources lost to war-related sanctions. The United States is now filling much of the market void by way of exports of liquefied natural gas, while warmer weather is lowering heating costs.

Supplies in the European market are ample and prices are moderating from record levels from last year, particularly for natural gas. Eurostat data show the price for non-energy industrial goods increased by 6.6% in March, compared with 6.8% in February.

Advertisement

In mid-March, the European Central Bank said that inflation was projected to stay "too high for too long," prompting a rate increase of 50 basis points in an effort to bring inflation closer to its 2% medium-term target rate.

ECB President Christine Lagarde later said the "high levels of uncertainty" injected by the turmoil in the global banking system would factor into any decision to tighten monetary policy further.

Jack Allen-Reynolds, an analyst at London-based Capital Economics, said in a note policymakers like Lagarde likely are focused only on core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy. At 5.7%, core inflation was higher than last month, which he said was a record.

RELATED European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation

"Policymakers at the ECB won't read too much into the drop in headline inflation in March and will be more concerned that the core rate hit a new record high," he said.

Most major European market indices were in the black on Friday. Germany's DAX index closed 0.69% higher on the day.

RELATED On This Day: IMF names Christine Lagarde its first female chief

Read More

Eurozone inflation drops to under double digits

Latest Headlines

Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
World News // 50 minutes ago
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, Ukraine on anniversary of Russian massacre
March 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined heads of state in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha to commemorate approximately one year from the massacre during which Russian paratrooper units killed hundreds of civilians.
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
World News // 1 hour ago
Oscar Pistorius denied parole in South Africa in girlfriend's death
March 31 (UPI) -- The South African authorities on Friday denied parole to disgraced paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted in 2017 for the shooting death of his girlfriend at his home.
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
World News // 6 hours ago
Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday in time for Palm Sunday Mass
March 31 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is expected to be discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday, allowing him to preside over Palm Sunday Mass at the Vatican, officials said on Friday.
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
World News // 5 hours ago
British Amazon workers announce two rounds of strikes over pay
March 31 (UPI) -- Amazon workers in Britain Workers are set to stage a fresh wave of strikes next month as a dispute over pay threatened to escalate, the country's third-largest union said Friday.
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain joins $13 trillion Indo-Pacific trading bloc
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain joined a 10-country trading bloc in the Indo-Pacific on Friday, its biggest trade deal since quitting the European Union's $16 trillion single market in 2021.
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
World News // 8 hours ago
British economy defies expectations to post 0.1% growth in fourth quarter
March 31 (UPI) -- Britain's economy narrowly avoided going into recession in the fourth quarter of last year and instead defied expectations by growing slightly, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. court rules U.S. must compensate Iran over frozen assets but leaves $1.8B on ice
March 31 (UPI) -- Both the United States and Iran are claiming victory after the U.N.'s World Court ordered Washington to pay compensation over freezing Iranian assets though it is allowing nearly $2 billion to remain out of reach.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 1 day ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
World News // 18 hours ago
Report sharply criticizes police response to Canadian mass shooting in 2020
March 30 (UPI) -- A report into a mass shooting that killed 22 people in Nova Scotia three years ago found that police missed multiple red flags and failed to respond quickly enough.
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
World News // 20 hours ago
Finland set to join NATO after Turkey finally approves its application
March 30 (UPI) -- Finland is set to join NATO after Turkey finally set aside months of delays, and approved its application.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
3 arrested in ambush of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Manhattan grand jury indicts Donald Trump in Stormy Daniels hush-money case
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance introduces bill to make English official U.S. language
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
IAEA head: Military activity 'increasing' around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Reaction varies to unprecedented indictment of former president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement