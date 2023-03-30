Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM

EU agrees on higher bar for renewable energy resources

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Members of the European Parliament agreed on a provisional measure that would increase targets for renewable energy. The bloc's statistics office shows progress is already apparent, but U.N-backed agencies say this should be a global effort. File photo by European Union/ EP/UPI
Members of the European Parliament agreed on a provisional measure that would increase targets for renewable energy. The bloc's statistics office shows progress is already apparent, but U.N-backed agencies say this should be a global effort. File photo by European Union/ EP/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- From biofuels to hydrogen, members of the European Parliament on Thursday agreed on a provisional measure that increases the share of renewables to as high as 45% by 2030.

A climate law in the European Union requires member states to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 as part of a goal to establish a net-zero economy. To do that, "systemic change" is needed to shift from fossil fuels to renewable resources, parliament said.

Advertisement

A provisional agreement on renewable energy calls for an increase in the share of renewable energy in overall EU consumption to 42.5% by 2030, "with an additional 2.5% indicative top up that would allow to reach 45%."

In the transportation sector, among the most polluting, member states can either set a binding target for a 14.5% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity by 2030 or a 29% target for the share of renewables in final energy consumption.

RELATED BP to invest $2 billion to develop green hydrogen hub in Spain

Either way, parts of the provision call for inclusion of biofuels and hydrogen-based synthetic fuels.

In the industrial sector, members would be required to increase their use of renewable energy by 1.6% each year, with support there also coming from hydrogen.

Advertisement

Hydrogen is a potent energy carrier and the most abundant element in the universe. It's already deployed in the transportation sector by way of fuel cells. Members of the European Parliament already backed measures in early February that would support the adoption of renewable natural gas and hydrogen into the grid as part of a bloc-wide effort to rely less on fossil fuels.

RELATED Biofuels could better aid climate change fight if grown on farmland

Eurostat, the EU's statistics office, finds that member states before the COVID-19 pandemic were already making strides in the pursuit of a net-zero economy.

"Between 2000 and 2019, the contribution of all types of fossil fuels to primary production of energy in the EU fell considerably, that of nuclear fell slightly and, consequently, that of biofuels, waste, electricity and heat increased substantially," it said in a February report.

The U.N.-backed International Renewable Energy Agency said Tuesday that advanced economies such as China, the European Union and the United States accounted for about 60% of total growth in alternative energy last year, but a comprehensive shift may be necessary.

RELATED Eni eyes turning non-recyclable waste to hydrogen

"The stakes could not be higher," IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said. "A profound and systemic transformation of the global energy system must occur in under 30 years, underscoring the need for a new approach to accelerate the energy transition."

Advertisement

The provisions on renewables needs approval from both Parliament and the European Council before it's adopted.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says
World News // 23 minutes ago
Pope Francis' health is improving after hospitalization, Vatican says
March 30 (UPI) -- Pope Francis' health has improved, the Vatican said in an updated released Thursday. Francis was admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome for heart and breathing difficulties Wednesday.
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia detains U.S. journalist on espionage charges
March 30 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said they have arrested U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich on charges of spying for the United States.
King Charles III tells Bundestag that Britain and Germany are a 'joint unit' without rival
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III tells Bundestag that Britain and Germany are a 'joint unit' without rival
March 30 (UPI) -- King Charles III made history Thursday by becoming the first British monarch to address the German parliament on day two of a state visit, his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in September.
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
March 30 (UPI) -- At least 29 people died after an inter-island ferry caught fire near the Philippine's Basilan province, the Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday.
Former President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil following election loss, riots
World News // 2 hours ago
Former President Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil following election loss, riots
March 30 (UPI) -- Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro touched back down in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, after spending nearly three months in the United States.
Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties
World News // 1 day ago
Myanmar junta dissolves Aung San Suu Kyi's party, dozens of other opposition parties
March 29 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military government moved Wednesday to guarantee victory in upcoming elections by dissolving all opposition parties, including Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
World News // 22 hours ago
Pope Francis hospitalized with heart problems, respiratory infection
March 29 (UPI) -- Pope Francis was at a Rome hospital for a medical checkup on Wednesday, the Vatican said.
Kurdish oil production halted amid export row
World News // 23 hours ago
Kurdish oil production halted amid export row
March 29 (UPI) -- Major energy companies working in northern Iraq said Wednesday they shut down production due to an international court decision that tacitly limits crude oil exports through networks in Turkey.
Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israeli government plan to overhaul judicial system
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, Netanyahu clash over Israeli government plan to overhaul judicial system
March 29 (UPI) -- Israeli government leaders blasted President Joe Biden Thursday after he criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
World News // 1 day ago
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
March 29 (UPI) -- Sotheby's will be auctioning off the most valuable purplish pink diamond ever brought to auction in Hong Kong this June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Sotheby's to auction off most highly valued pink diamond in history
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Florida charter school principal resigns after sending check to scammer posing as Elon Musk
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
Elon Musk, tech leaders call for pause in AI race to prevent risk to 'humanity'
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
At least 29 dead after ferry explosion, fire in Philippines
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement