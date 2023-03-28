Trending
World News
March 28, 2023 / 6:08 PM

Tip from Mossad leads to Greece police thwarting attack on Athens synagogue

By Joe Fisher
Greek police arrested two Pakistani nationals accused of planning a terror attack against a synagogue in Athens Tuesday, following a tip from the Israeli intelligence agency. File photo by Dimitris Michalakis/UPI
March 28 (UPI) -- Greek police arrested two Pakistani nationals accused of planning a terror attack against a synagogue in Athens Tuesday, following a tip from the Israeli intelligence agency.

The two suspects allegedly planned to attack the synagogue with a makeshift gas cylinder explosive at the direction of an Iran-based operative who promised to pay them, The Jerusalem Post reports. The suspect located in Iran has not been arrested.

The synagogue also acts as a restaurant and is a location of "high symbolic value," according to the police.

The Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, reportedly uncovered the plot and worked with security officials in Greece to stop the attack. It believes the suspects are part of a larger Iranian terrorist organization operating in Iran and "out of many countries."

"This is another example of Iran trying to use terror against Israeli and Jewish targets overseas," the Mossad said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Mossad commenting on the blocked attack is a unique occurrence as the agency rarely speaks publicly on security matters.

"After the investigation of the suspects began in Greece, the Mossad assisted in unraveling intelligence of the infrastructure, the methods of operation, and the connection to Iran," it said, according to Greek City Times.

Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen thanked the Greek government and intelligence services for its efforts to stop the attack against Israeli and Jewish targets.

"The government of the Ayatollahs in Tehran exports terrorism to the Middle East and the entire world, and only with a firm and joint stand will we be able to stop the terrorist activities of the Iranian regime," Cohen tweeted.

Latest Headlines

Knife-wielding assailant kills 2 women at Ismaili Muslim center in Portugal
World News // 3 hours ago
Knife-wielding assailant kills 2 women at Ismaili Muslim center in Portugal
March 28 (UPI) -- A stabbing attack at a cultural center used by Ismaili Muslims in Lisbon, Portugal, has left two women dead. The attacker was shot at the scene, arrested, and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
World News // 9 hours ago
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
March 28 (UPI) -- A fresh wave of demonstrations and disruption against plans by the French government to raise the pension age materialized as promised Tuesday amid calls for a general strike.
Chinese mega-company Alibaba to split into six entities
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese mega-company Alibaba to split into six entities
March 28 (UPI) -- Worldwide retailer and e-commerce company Alibaba announced on Tuesday that it will be splitting its business into six distinct entities.
Yousaf wins support to become next first minister of Scotland
World News // 8 hours ago
Yousaf wins support to become next first minister of Scotland
March 28 (UPI) -- Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon left Bute House in Edinburgh for the last time Tuesday after handing in her official resignation letter after more than eight years in office.
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
World News // 9 hours ago
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
March 28 (UPI) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed protesting immigrants for starting a fire at a borer migration camp that killed at least 39 people late Monday.
BP, ADNOC make bid for Eastern Mediterranean natural gas
World News // 6 hours ago
BP, ADNOC make bid for Eastern Mediterranean natural gas
March 28 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Tuesday it was working with a counterpart in Abu Dhabi to form a joint venture that would capitalize on the natural gas deposits off the Israeli coast of the Mediterranean Sea.
MI5: Terror threat level in Northern Ireland now 'Severe'
World News // 7 hours ago
MI5: Terror threat level in Northern Ireland now 'Severe'
March 28 (UPI) -- The MI5, the British domestic counterintelligence agency, rose the terrorism level in Northern Ireland to "severe," an official told Parliament Tuesday.
IRENA: Stakes high, finances short, in the fight against climate change
World News // 7 hours ago
IRENA: Stakes high, finances short, in the fight against climate change
March 28 (UPI) -- Progress has been made in the fight against climate change, but it's lopsided and still far short of what's necessary to avoid a global crisis, the U.N.-backed International Renewable Energy Agency said Tuesday.
Britain pledges $12.3 million for housing, power for displaced Ukrainians
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain pledges $12.3 million for housing, power for displaced Ukrainians
March 28 (UPI) -- The British government has pledged $12.3 million in funds to support a joint project with Poland to provide homes and power for displaced Ukrainians.
USS Nimitz visits Busan amid North Korean nuclear threats
World News // 8 hours ago
USS Nimitz visits Busan amid North Korean nuclear threats
BUSAN, South Korea, March 28 (UPI) -- The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday in the latest demonstration of military might and extended deterrence against a growing nuclear threat from North Korea.
