March 28, 2023 / 10:23 AM

USS Nimitz visits Busan amid North Korean nuclear threats

By Thomas Maresca
The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz arrived in Busan on Tuesday for a port call amid growing nuclear threats from North Korea. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
BUSAN, South Korea, March 28 (UPI) -- The nuclear-powered USS Nimitz arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday in the latest demonstration of military might and extended deterrence against a growing nuclear threat from North Korea.

The Nimitz and its Carrier Strike Group 11 docked at the Busan naval base one day after conducting training exercises in international waters south of the Peninsula with the South Korean navy.

The visit is the first in ten years for the 1,100-foot carrier and comes as North Korea unveiled new, smaller tactical nuclear warheads on Tuesday.

State-run Korean Central News Agency released images of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting the new warheads, which were identified as Hwasan-31 by posters visible on the wall.

RELATED Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast

Kim called for the military to ramp up the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials in order to build up the regime's arsenal "exponentially," according to KCNA.

Pyongyang fired a pair of short-range ballistic missiles on Monday, the latest in a flurry of weapons tests that have coincided with U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises over recent weeks.

North Korea also claimed on Tuesday that it successfully completed a three-day test of its "underwater nuclear attack drone," called Haneil-1, according to KCNA.

RELATED North Korea fires two missiles as U.S. aircraft carrier arrives

Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney, the commander of the carrier strike group, said that the latest provocations from North Korea would not deter the United States and its allies.

"We always talk about how the DPRK are furthering their capability -- so are we," Sweeney said in a briefing with reporters on the flight deck of the Nimitz.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

RELATED South Korea, U.S. to hold 'unprecedented' live-fire exercises amid North Korea threat

"We are prepared for any contingency and we train at all levels in all domains, from space to the undersea, with our allies," Sweeney said.

"We're not going to be coerced, we're not going to be bullied," he added. "And we're not going anywhere."

The Nimitz is accompanied by a pair of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, USS Decatur and USS Wayne E. Meyer, and combat aircraft including F/A-18 fighters and E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft.

The port call marks the second in six months by an American carrier strike group. The USS Ronald Reagan visited Busan in September, as Washington and Seoul have strengthened military ties amid the North's growing military threats.

The allies are currently holding their joint Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise, which kicked off last week and is scheduled to run until April 3.

Britain pledges $12.3 million for housing, power for displaced Ukrainians
World News // 2 minutes ago
Britain pledges $12.3 million for housing, power for displaced Ukrainians
March 28 (UPI) -- The British government has pledged $12.3 million in funds to support a joint project with Poland to provide homes and power for displaced Ukrainians.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves office after 8 years
World News // 40 minutes ago
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leaves office after 8 years
March 28 (UPI) -- Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon left Bute House in Edinburgh for the last time Tuesday after handing in her official resignation letter after more than eight years in office.
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis sets parliamentary elections for May 21
World News // 1 hour ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis sets parliamentary elections for May 21
March 28 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Tuesday that the country's parliamentary elections will take place on May 21.
Kamala Harris reaffirms U.S. relations with Ghana amid human rights challenges
World News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris reaffirms U.S. relations with Ghana amid human rights challenges
March 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris discussed human rights with Ghana's president Monday during the first day of her week-long visit to Africa as the nation's parliament considers legislation that would criminalize being gay.
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
World News // 1 hour ago
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
March 28 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Monday night at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez across the Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, killing at least 39 "foreign migrants" and another 20 transported to local hospitals.
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
World News // 2 hours ago
France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum
March 28 (UPI) -- A fresh wave of demonstrations and disruption against plans by the French government to raise the pension age materialized as promised Tuesday amid calls for a general strike.
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
March 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Pacific Fleet test-fired two of its Moskit supersonic cruise missiles against mock seaborne targets during exercises in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
World News // 19 hours ago
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
March 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed controversial judicial reform plans Monday as the country grapples with ongoing protests.
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
World News // 14 hours ago
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
March 27 (UPI) -- A celebration of Armed Forces Day in Myanmar came with a grim warning from the leader of the country's military leader, who said the ruling junta will "tackle" resistance groups and opponents.
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
World News // 22 hours ago
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
March 27 (UPI) -- Canadian energy company Enbridge said Monday it was now a member of a consortium planning what will become the largest offshore wind farm in French territory.
