Britain's King Charles III (R) speaks with Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022. Harris on Tuesday said the threat level is Northern Ireland has been risen to severe. File Photo by WPA Pool/ Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The MI5, the British domestic counterintelligence agency, rose the terrorism level in Northern Ireland to "severe," an official told Parliament Tuesday. Northern Ireland's Secretary of State said the level increase means the agency considers a possibility of a terrorist attack there as "highly likely." Advertisement

"The threat level to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland Related Terrorism is constantly monitored and is subject to a regular formal review," Chris Heaton-Harris's office said in a statement released by the MI5.

"This is a systematic, comprehensive and rigorous process, based on the very latest intelligence and analysis of factors, which drive the threat. The threat level review takes into account a range of factors and analysis of recent incidents."

Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne did not mention any specifics about what led to the MI5 level increase but said it was part of an ongoing evaluation.

In his comments, Byrne mentioned the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Feb. 22 by a masked gunman in Omagh. The attack left Caldwell, who was off-duty, in critical condition and resulted in 13 arrests.

"We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on Feb. 22," Byrne said in a statement. "We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorize our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities."