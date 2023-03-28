Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 28, 2023 / 8:39 AM

France deploys 13,000 police as anti-pension reform protests gather momentum

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in strikes and protests Tuesday in the tenth day of action since January against reforms of the country's pension system. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take part in strikes and protests Tuesday in the tenth day of action since January against reforms of the country's pension system. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- A fresh wave of demonstrations and disruption aimed at forcing the French government to reverse plans to raise the pension age materialized as promised Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry said it expected disorder at Tuesday's protests and had deployed 13,000 police -- 5,500 of them in Paris -- to counter it.

Advertisement

"Our services anticipate that there will be important disruption to public order. More than 1,000 radical activists, some arriving from abroad, may join the protests in Paris, Nantes or Rennes," said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Disruption is expected to affect public transport, universities, schools and public services, while motorists faced fuel shortages caused by picketing of oil refineries by striking workers.

RELATED King Charles III's state visit to France postponed as pension protests rage on

Aviation authorities ordered Bordeaux, Marseille, Toulouse and Paris' Orly airports to cancel a fifth of flights scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Protestors from four main unions occupied Biarritz Airport forcing the evacuation of the terminal after smoke bombs were set off inside and outside the entrance of the building.

Sporadic protests have continued over the past four days as discontent has flowed over into other issues of contention -- from the environment to a system that concentrates virtually all political power in Paris and allowed the pensions reforms to be forced through the National Assembly without a vote.

Advertisement

Unions and protesters had pledged to follow up Thursday's day of action which escalated into chaotic scenes of violence and destruction across France as protesters torched public property and clashed with police, with more than 450 people arrested.

The unrest forced President Emmanuel Macron to postpone a state visit by Britain's King Charles III who had been due to arrive in Paris on Sunday.

The deteriorating situation forced Macron to call crisis talks Monday with Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne and senior political leaders.

Fears are growing over the levels of violence with widespread unease over heavy-handed tactics with complaints over protestors being injured and arrested without due cause.

In an open letter Monday, more than two dozen lawyers accused the police of using the judicial system and arrests as a tactic to deter people from protesting.

An investigation is underway into an incident that left a man in a coma Monday after protestors clashed with police in the west of the country.

The police's internal affairs unit said that it had mounted 17 investigations into incidents and allegations against police across France in the past few weeks.

Macron's legislation to raise the national pension age from 62 to 64 was forced through the National Assembly two weeks ago by using a part of the French constitution that enables the government to pass a law without a vote by MPs.

Advertisement

The change is opposed by trade unions and the majority of people but Macron, who has made reform of the country's generous pension system the cornerstone of his presidency, says the country cannot afford the ballooning deficits it will run up over the next 25 years as the country's population ages.

Read More

French President Emmanuel Macron survives no-confidence votes after pension reform

Latest Headlines

Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
World News // 17 minutes ago
Fire at Ciudad Juarez migration center kills at least 39
March 28 (UPI) -- A fire broke out Monday night at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez across the Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, killing at least 39 "foreign migrants" and another 20 transported to local hospitals.
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian Navy test fires anti-ship missiles off Japan coast
March 28 (UPI) -- Russia's Pacific Fleet test-fired two of its Moskit supersonic cruise missiles against mock seaborne targets during exercises in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
World News // 17 hours ago
As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'
March 27 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed controversial judicial reform plans Monday as the country grapples with ongoing protests.
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
World News // 12 hours ago
Myanmar military government leader vows hardline stance against opponents of junta
March 27 (UPI) -- A celebration of Armed Forces Day in Myanmar came with a grim warning from the leader of the country's military leader, who said the ruling junta will "tackle" resistance groups and opponents.
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
World News // 20 hours ago
Canada's Enbridge to develop French wind farm off Normandy
March 27 (UPI) -- Canadian energy company Enbridge said Monday it was now a member of a consortium planning what will become the largest offshore wind farm in French territory.
Humza Yousaf elected to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of Scottish National Party
World News // 21 hours ago
Humza Yousaf elected to replace Nicola Sturgeon as head of Scottish National Party
March 27 (UPI) -- The Scottish National Party on Monday elected Humza Yousaf to serve as its new leader, replacing Nicola Sturgeon who announced her resignation in February.
Kurdish oil goes to storage after court ruling against Turkish exports
World News // 21 hours ago
Kurdish oil goes to storage after court ruling against Turkish exports
March 27 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy company DNO said Monday it was ordered to stop sending oil from the Kurdish region of Iraq to a Turkish pipeline following an international court order against the government in Ankara.
IAEA head meets with Zelensky at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant
World News // 22 hours ago
IAEA head meets with Zelensky at Zaporizhzhia Power Plant
March 27 (UPI) -- The head of the United Nation's nuclear agency visited Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Power Plant on Monday, as the Kremlin said it would not be deterred from moving tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus.
LG Energy Solution to invest $5.5 billion to build U.S. battery factory
World News // 22 hours ago
LG Energy Solution to invest $5.5 billion to build U.S. battery factory
SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it has committed to spending $5.5 billion in the United States toward building a factory complex that would supply batteries for electric vehicles.
Prince Harry makes surprise visit to high court hearing against Daily Mail publisher
World News // 23 hours ago
Prince Harry makes surprise visit to high court hearing against Daily Mail publisher
March 27 (UPI) -- Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at London's High Court on Monday at the start of a privacy case against Britain's Associated Newspapers group being brought by the duke and a number of celebrities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Suspect identified in Nashville school shooting that killed 3 children, 3 staff
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse comment
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Death toll in Pa. chocolate factory explosion reaches 7
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Trump alleges 'election interference' as NY grand jury continues hush-money probe
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Sen. Elizabeth Warren announces bid for third term
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement