World News
March 27, 2023 / 3:26 PM

As Israel racked by protests, Netanyahu pauses judicial reform to 'avoid civil war'

By Joe Fisher
Israelis wave the national flag at a massive protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israelis wave the national flag at a massive protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial reform outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Monday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

March 27 (UPI) -- A close ally to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that parliament should put on hold controversial judicial reform plans as the country grapples with ongoing protests.

National Security Minister and leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, Ben Gvir, allowed the government an extension to pass the controversial reform plan, putting it aside until the Knesset reconvenes in May, The Times of Israel reports. The Knesset was slated to hold a vote on the first portion of the bill on Wednesday.

Opposition leaders had called for parliament to hold off on voting on the reform for weeks so deeper conversations could be conducted, but Netanyahu at first had refused. On Monday, though, the prime minister reportedly changed course, saying in a televised address that he is prepared to initiate a dialogue to "avoid civil war."

"When there's an option to avoid civil war through dialogue, I take a time-out for dialogue," he said, adding that "out of national responsibility," Netanyahu said, according to The Times of Israel.

RELATED Protests erupt across Israel after Netanyahu removes defense minister

The prime minister added that a majority of his coalition agrees with the decision.

Gvir's agreement to wait on passing the judicial reform bill reportedly came in exchange for creating a civil national guard that will serve under Gvir.

Protests have only increased in response to the bill that would grant the government authority to make judicial appointments. On Sunday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, was dismissed by Netanyahu for saying in a speech that the government should set aside the judicial reform bill, breaking from the party line. He has since been offered the opportunity for reinstatement under the condition that he resigns from the Knesset.

RELATED Palestinians, Jordan condemn report of new West Bank housing plans

Following the dismissal of Gallant, Asaf Zamir, the consul general of Israel in New York, resigned from his post to add his voice to the opposition of judicial reform.

The Workers' Union protested early Monday, leading strikes at Ben-Gurion Airport halting all departing flights temporarily. Flights have since resumed after Netanyahu's announcement.

Protesters carrying signs criticizing the government for weakening Israel's democracy echo the criticisms that have been levied by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog. Both of which have previously asked to open a dialogue on the reform bill. Herzog supported Netanyahu's decision on Monday.

U.S. officials have also supported a compromise between Netanyahu's pro-reform coalition and outspoken critics.

"We've been very clear privately with Israeli leaders, as well as publicly, with our concerns over developments in the last 48 hours, and again, strongly urge Israeli leaders to compromise here," White House national security communications coordinator John Kirby said, according to The Hill.

Obama-era U.S. ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro said Netanyahu's judicial reform plan could weaken the bond between the United States and Israel, according to Haaretz.

"If the Israeli government were to go down a path where a large number of its own citizens and many fellow democracies in other countries really question whether Israel was still adhering to those democratic principles of rule of law, separation of powers [and] checks and balances, it would obviously be detrimental to the close bond between the U.S. and Israel," Shapiro said.

Though the Knesset will not move forward with judicial reform this week, it has passed the government's budget proposal for 2023-2024. The proposal passed in its first reading on Monday, the Jerusalem Post reports. Gallant was not present for the vote.

