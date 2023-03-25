Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2023 / 2:52 PM

Australian Labor Party takes power in New South Wales after historic win

By Patrick Hilsman
Australian Labor Party member Chris Minns will become premier of New South Wales after the party notched an historic election victory on Saturday. File Photo by Bianca De Marchi/EPA-EFE
March 25 (UPI) -- Australia's Labor Party is set to take power in New South Wales, the country's most populous state, for the first time in decades following historic election results on Saturday.

By the end of the vote tally, Labor had picked up six seats in New South Wales, meaning party leader and former firefighter Chris Minns will become the state's first Labor premier in more than two decades.

Labor, Australia's main center-left party, campaigned against a cap on public wages and the sale of public assets. The party also promised financing for healthcare and education.

"I'm proud to say today the people of NSW voted for the removal of the unfair wages cap," Minns said during a speech in Sydney following Saturday's election results.

RELATED Australia to investigate ex-PM Scott Morrison's secret self-appointments

He was joined by fellow Labor Party member and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. who called Minns "a leader whose vision is one that always has people at its heart."

As a result of the vote, Labor will hold at least 47 seats in the 93-member lower house -- marking only the third time since World War II it has gone from opposition into government in NSW, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Liberal Party leader Dominic Perrottet said he would step down during a concession speech after the vote tally.

RELATED New Australian PM names 10 women in new cabinet announcement

"It is a time to reflect. It is a time to rethink and ultimately to renew. To renew as leader of the parliamentary Liberal party, I take full responsibility for the loss this evening," he said.

Perrottet praised his opponent, saying "I believe that he will lead with the same decent and the same integrity that he has led with so far."

RELATED Sub agreement with Australia, U.K. will 'enhance the stability of the Indo-Pacific,' Biden says

Latest Headlines

Brazil's Lula postpones trip to China following pneumonia diagnosis
World News // 44 minutes ago
Brazil's Lula postpones trip to China following pneumonia diagnosis
March 25 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is delaying a planned trip to China because of health issues, including a diagnosis of pneumonia, his office confirmed Saturday.
Palestinians, Jordan condemn report of new West Bank housing plans
World News // 1 hour ago
Palestinians, Jordan condemn report of new West Bank housing plans
March 25 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups and Jordan condemned Israel Saturday after a published report indicated the government is planning to build hundreds of new housing units for settlers in the occupied West Bank.
India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi defiant after sentence, disqualification
World News // 1 hour ago
India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi defiant after sentence, disqualification
March 25 (UPI) -- Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi fired back at India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday, declaring that not even a jail sentence or disqualification from Parliament will silence him.
Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian assault on Bakhmut stalls amid heavy casualties, British say
March 25 (UPI) -- Russia's assault on the Eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has stalled with both sides suffering heavy casualties, Britain's defense ministry said Saturday.
Pope Francis updates, permanently enacts Vatican sex abuse regulations
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis updates, permanently enacts Vatican sex abuse regulations
March 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Saturday updated and permanently implemented Vatican regulations on confronting sexual abuse requiring abuse against vulnerable adults as well as children to be reported.
Hero of 'Hotel Rwanda' to be released after controversial terrorism sentence commuted
World News // 22 hours ago
Hero of 'Hotel Rwanda' to be released after controversial terrorism sentence commuted
March 24 (UPI) -- The man whose story of saving Tutsi civilians during the Rwandan genocide was portrayed in the film Hotel Rwanda is set to be released after having a 25-year sentence on terrorism charges commuted.
British watchdog: Microsoft 'Call of Duty' exclusivity 'would not be commercially beneficial'
World News // 1 day ago
British watchdog: Microsoft 'Call of Duty' exclusivity 'would not be commercially beneficial'
March 24 (UPI) -- The British government's Competition and Markets Authority revised findings on a proposed acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, saying it would "not be commercially beneficial" to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox.
Equinor's latest North Sea drilling campaign finds no fossil fuels
World News // 1 day ago
Equinor's latest North Sea drilling campaign finds no fossil fuels
March 24 (UPI) -- Norwegian energy major Equinor had no luck in finding fossil fuels in an unproven area of the North Sea, the government's energy regulator said Friday.
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
World News // 1 day ago
Five dead in Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka
March 24 (UPI) -- Russian missiles overnight struck the Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, killing five people at a place meant as shelter for displaced Ukrainians, officials said Friday.
Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions
World News // 1 day ago
Deutsche Bank's shares drop in latest trouble for financial institutions
March 24 (UPI) -- The global banking crisis appears to have ensnarled German lender Deutsche Bank, which saw its shares tumble more than 13% early Friday after an increase in credit default swaps on Thursday.
